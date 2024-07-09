‘General Hospital’, ‘Knots Landing’ Actor Was 75

Doug Sheehan, an actor recognized for his breakout position as Joe Kelly on Basic Hospital and as Ben Gibson on Knots Touchdown, amongst many different credit, has died. Sheehan “handed away peacefully” June 29 at his dwelling in Massive Horn, Wyoming, along with his spouse his aspect, in line with a Kane Funeral House announcement. He was 75. A explanation for dying was not revealed.

Born on April 27, 1949, in Santa Monica, Sheehan’s first display screen position got here in a 1978 episode of Charlie’s Angels. He went on to hitch the solid of daytime cleaning soap Basic Hospital as a collection common in his first main position, showing in 205 episodes as lawyer Joe Kelly from 1979-82. He earned a supporting actor Daytime Emmy nomination for his work.

He segued from Basic Hospital to the position of reporter Ben Gibson on Knots Touchdown, showing in 115 episodes from 1983-88.

He additionally starred as Brian Harper on comedy collection Day by Day, created by Andy Borowitz and Gary David Goldberg, which aired for 2 seasons on NBC from 1988-89. The collection centered on Brian (Sheehan) and Kate Harper (Linda Kelsey), a married couple with two profitable careers — Brian as a stockbroker, Kate as a lawyer — and their teenage son, Ross (Christopher Daniel Barnes). He additionally portrayed Mel Horowitz, Cher’s father, on the Nineties UPN sitcom Clueless, primarily based on the film, taking up the position from Michael Lerner after the primary season.

His different tv credit embody episodes of Cheers, Columbo, MacGyver, Prognosis Homicide and others. His closing display screen roles had been in 2003, as Sabrina’s (Melissa Joan Hart) father Edward Gibson in Sabrina the Teenage Witch and in a visitor position in What I Like About You.

Sheehan appeared in three movies throughout his profession, 1979’s 10 starring Bo Derek and Dudley Moore, Victor/Victoria (1982) and most lately Cops n Roberts in 1995.

