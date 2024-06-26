Common Hospital delivers one other gripping storyline as Violet Barnes Finn, performed by Jophielle Love, finds herself in a precarious scenario together with her father Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton), whose alcoholic tendencies are starting to spiral. Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst), Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot), and Chase (Josh Swickard) are all frantic over the scenario, but it surely’s Violet’s mom, Hayden Barnes (Rebecca Budig) who may very well be the one to step in.

Hayden, at the moment absent from town of Port Charles, has an advanced historical past involving an extramarital affair, a harmful sickness, and a sudden departure as a result of a risk from Nikolas Cassadine (Adam Huss). This leaves Violet within the fingers of her more and more unstable father, inflicting concern for her well-being on the ABC cleaning soap opera.

Hayden’s abrupt exit from the present was as a result of Rebecca Budig’s sudden dismissal from her contract with Common Hospital. Nonetheless, with Violet’s scenario reaching a vital level, it could be time for Hayden to make a much-needed return. The storyline may also be hinting at Michael Easton’s exit from the present, as rumors flow into about his contract standing.

Regardless of the disaster, a silver lining emerges as this might pave the best way for Rebecca Budig’s return as Hayden Barnes. Her arrival is just not solely overdue on Common Hospital. However may very well be the turning level Violet wants within the midst of her father’s downward spiral.

