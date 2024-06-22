General Hospital Early Weekly Spoilers June 24-28: Sam Rages & Nina Schemes

Basic Hospital, the long-running daytime drama on ABC, is gearing up for an action-packed week from June 24-28, 2024. The approaching week will see Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) boiling with rage following some sudden revelations. In the meantime, Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) continues her scheming, and Cody Bell struggles to determine his subsequent transfer.

Fan-favorite Max Scorpio, performed by John J York, is again on the present, including one other layer of complexity to the continued storylines. Jason Morgan (Steve Burton), Anna Devane (Finola Hughes), and Violet Barnes Finn (Jophielle Love) are among the many different characters driving the plot ahead. The week guarantees to be a roller-coaster experience, with secrets and techniques revealed, alliances examined, and sudden twists round each nook from 6/24-6/28/2024.

Now, the ABC cleaning soap opera is the longest-running daytime drama in America. It options motion at each the hospital in addition to among the many native mob cartel, publishing corporations, and legacy households.

