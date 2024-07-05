General Hospital Early Weekly Spoilers July 8-12: Sonny Rages & Cates Pivots

Within the current episodes of Normal Hospital, intense drama and surprising revelations preserve followers on the sting of their seats. Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) appears to be shedding management. And Kate Howard (Kelly Sullivan) continues to implement her guidelines.

The storyline takes a flip as Eva Jerome (Maura West) releases a controversial recording And this ends in vital backlash for Blaze (Jacqueline Grace Lopez). The Normal Hospital episode additionally raises questions concerning the character of Natalia Rogers-Ramirez (Eva LaRue). So it appears many followers are siding in opposition to her on Normal Hospital. Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) finds herself in sizzling water after blackmailing the brand new editor-in-chief. And this can be a transfer that would doubtlessly get her disbarred.

In the meantime, deception threatens Blaze’s profession, additional complicating the scenario. The upcoming episodes promise extra twists and turns. Additionally Sonny shedding management and Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) contemplating a brand new alliance with Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros). Valentino Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) sees a chance in Sonny’s volatility, whereas Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) fears for his father’s anger. Followers eagerly anticipate the unfolding drama within the coming weeks on Normal Hospital.

