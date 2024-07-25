General Hospital Early Weekly Spoilers July 29-Aug 2: Drew & Willow Tempted!

Within the upcoming episodes of Basic Hospital, viewers can anticipate a whirlwind of feelings and sudden twists from July 29-August 2, 2024. Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) and Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen) see their loyalty to Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) can be put to the check. Additionally, they grapple with temptation, whereas Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) performs a harmful sport.

In the meantime, Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) considers her choices with Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) amid escalating threats from John Cates (Adam Harrington). In one other storyline, Nina toys with Ava Jerome (Maura West So this leaves viewers questioning if Ava will belief Nina sufficient to disclose her secret concerning the remedy.

In the meantime, Jagger Cates, also referred to as John Cates, continues to warmth issues up with Ava. And that is regardless of warnings from Jason. Elsewhere, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) finds himself in a precarious scenario. His bipolar dysfunction goes unchecked on account of remedy adjustments on Basic Hospital. Lastly, Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) stays decided to save lots of Sonny from John’s clutches. And that is regardless of her personal sophisticated relationship with Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart). This week guarantees to be full of drama, suspense, and surprises for Basic Hospital followers from 7/29-8/2/2024.

Get all of your every day Basic Hospital spoilers and information right here at Cleaning soap Filth. And keep tuned for updates in your favourite characters’ fates.

Click on to Subscribe to probably the most adopted cleaning soap opera spoilers channel on YouTube!