General Hospital Early Weekly Spoilers Aug 5-9: Carly’s Thrilled & Jason Plots Next Move

Normal Hospital on ABC from August 5-9, 2024 sees Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) is overjoyed. And Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) is free to plan his subsequent transfer. The drama unfolds as Anna Devane (Finola Hughes), freshly returned from DC, shares her findings with Jason. Anna has found Jack Brennan (Charles Mesure) again in motion on the WSB. And that is regardless of his claims of a lesser function. Carly, in the meantime, is shocked to be taught that her savior wasn’t Damien Spinelli (Bradford Anderson). So this sparks hypothesis that Brennan could quickly seem on the town.

Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) continues to push boundaries, even alienating his personal son, Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna). In the meantime on Normal Hospital, Ava Jerome (Maura West) receives unhealthy information. And it’s presumably that her hoped-for showdown between Sonny and Jagger (Adam Harrington) was thwarted by Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell). John Cates (Adam Harrington) additionally makes a mysterious provide.

In a twist of occasions, Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi) receives a subpoena, resulting in a tense state of affairs. Elsewhere, Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) witnesses one thing she needs she hadn’t, and a medical disaster unfolds, leaving a household devastated and TJ Ashford (Tajh Bellow) receiving upsetting information.

Because the week unfolds, Ava Jerome finds herself within the crosshairs of a hitman, and Sonny continues his downward spiral, additional alienating the folks round him. Will Brennan reveal himself as Carly’s savior? Will Sonny’s reckless actions result in extra heartbreak? Tune in to Normal Hospital to seek out out the week of 8/5-8/9/2024.

