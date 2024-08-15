General Hospital Early Weekly Spoilers Aug 19-23: Molly Blames Kristina & Alexis Shocked

Basic Hospital followers are in for an exciting week on ABC, as early spoilers reveal a whirlwind of drama. The week of August 19-23, 2024 sees Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) making Natalia Rogers Ramirez (Eva Larue) an intriguing supply, whereas Molly Lansing-Davis (Kristen Vaganos) finds herself shifting blame onto her sister, Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi).

In the meantime, Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is in for a shock, and Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) and Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) discover themselves tangled in a compromising state of affairs. Additionally, Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) has some knowledge to impart to Cody Bell (Josh Kelly). And Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) confides in Geo Palmieri on Basic Hospital.

In a twist, John Cates (Adam Harrington) has somebody shocking in cuffs, and the id may not sit properly with many in Port Charles. Amid all of the drama, Ric Lansing (Rick Hearst) returns for a funeral, and Christina finds herself impatient for vengeance. Don’t miss the explosive developments on Basic Hospital from 8/19-8/23/2024.

