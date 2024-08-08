General Hospital Early Weekly Spoilers Aug 12-16: Ava Terrified, New Lulu & Sonny Gets Help

Within the fascinating world of Common Hospital on ABC, the week of August 12-16, 2024 brings a whirlwind of drama and intrigue. Ava Jerome (Maura West) grapples with terrifying information. And Lulu Spencer (previously performed by Emme Rylan) makes her anticipated return to Port Charles.

In the meantime, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) seeks essential help. Because the week unfolds, Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) stays hopeful on Common Hospital Spoilers: Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). And Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) clarifies the place her allegiances lie. Amidst the turmoil, Sonny Corinthos discovers stunning outcomes from his blood exams. Different riveting storylines embody TJ Ashford (Tajh Bellow) expressing his frustrations. Additionally, Molly Lansing-Davis (Kristen Vaganos) confronts Ava.

Because the week concludes, we see Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) seeks assist from Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) and Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) devising a plan. A notable spotlight is the return of Jonathan Jackson as Fortunate Spencer. So, this might result in a touching reunion along with his mom, Laura Spencer (Genie Francis). Amidst the extreme drama, Sonny Corinthos and Ava Jerome stay main focal factors, their interwoven storylines preserving viewers on the sting of their seats from 8/12-8/16/2024.

