General Hospital: Drew’s Campaign Rocked by Naughty Mother-Daughter Scandal?

In a latest episode of Normal Hospital, the character Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) dives into the world of politics. In order his marketing campaign begins, he’s hit with a possible scandal. And it may considerably affect his political prospects. Drew is a former brainwashed murderer turned Navy seal hero. And he’s in a posh relationship with Nina Reeves, performed by Cynthia Watros.

Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) encourages Drew to incorporate Nina in his marketing campaign. However Drew finds himself entangled in an surprising flip of occasions. Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) shares a passionate second with Drew. And this complicates issues on Normal Hospital. However Willow is unaware of Drew’s relationship along with her mom, Nina, which is prone to trigger additional drama.

The scandal includes a mom and daughter. And is ready to make headlines and convey salacious rumors to the forefront. The storyline brings to mild previous comparable situations on the cleaning soap. In order that makes this a well-recognized territory for Normal Hospital’s viewers. So, because the ABC cleaning soap opera narrative unfolds, the viewers are left on the fringe of their seats. And they’re wanting to see how Drew navigates this advanced net of relationships.

