General Hospital: Did Portia Play Dirty – Who Rigged Heather’s Blood Test?

Normal Hospital spoilers trace Portia Robinson could possibly be the explanation that Heather Webber‘s blood check got here again wonky – or it could be one other think about play. There’s a rat within the lab, however who did the soiled deed?

Ric Lansing is on the case with just a little assist from Elizabeth Webber. So, Portia (or another person) would possibly wind up dropping their job over this stunt. The purple flags would possibly level to the unsuitable particular person after Dr. Terry Randolph made a scandalous rehire on GH.

Normal Hospital Spoilers: Portia Robinson Seems Responsible

Normal Hospital spoilers recall that throughout Drew Quartermaine’s marketing campaign occasion, Curtis Ashford overheard his spouse Portia (Brook Kerr) on the telephone. She was calling the lab to verify on Heather Webber’s (Alley Mills) blood check.

When Curtis requested about it, Portia instructed him Heather was out of Pentonville and at GH for a blood draw. It’s for her lawsuit that Scott Baldwin (Kin Shriner) was dealing with. We noticed Portia upset on GH when she discovered Heather received a brand new shark on her aspect.

Ric Lansing (Rick Hearst) changed Scotty as Heather’s lawyer, and he’s ruthless. Portia insisted she do Heather’s blood draw. Then, when she was again on the nurse’s station, she stared intently at that blood vial.

I suspected then that Portia tampered with the check, however now marvel if that was a purple herring on Normal Hospital. Recap for the week noticed Ric telling Heather unhealthy information. Her case is lifeless within the water – each civil and her legal conviction enchantment.

GH Spoilers: Heather Webber’s Wonky Take a look at Outcomes Intrigue Ric

GH spoilers for this previous week confirmed Ric telling Heather the blood work reveals her cobalt stage hasn’t modified post-surgery. They wanted to see decrease cobalt ranges to proceed. He says her hip implant didn’t trigger her to kill these individuals. It was simply her being unhealthy.

However he listened intently on Normal Hospital as Heather Webber insisted that may’t be true. She feels completely completely different now. She’s remorseful and might’t fathom why she did these Hook killings. Heather appears very honest.

The tipping level for Ric was when Heather provided him real condolences on the current lack of his first grandchild. The newborn that Molly Lansing (Haley Pullos) and TJ Ashford (Tajh Bellow) misplaced was household to him.

Heather could be one of many only a few individuals who have sympathized with him over dropping his granddaughter. That’s what led him to dig deeper and run again to Normal Hospital to speak to Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst).

Ric confirmed her two units of check outcomes for Heather. One from the GH lab confirmed that Heather’s cobalt ranges hadn’t modified. The opposite, from an impartial lab, confirmed a drastically completely different end result. Liz instantly seen one thing was off, confirming Ric’s suspicion.

Normal Hospital: Portia Seems Unhealthy – However is Brad Cooper to Blame?

Normal Hospital confirmed this chain of occasions. Portia drew the blood and the lab ran the check. The impartial lab both received a blood pattern from Heather at Pentonville. Or Portia took one pattern and somebody from the impartial lab took one other.

These drastically completely different outcomes from two labs tripped up the plan. However was it Portia Robinson’s plan? Or was it another person’s? Or was it a conspiracy to maintain Heather Webber behind bars on GH?

A month in the past, Brad Cooper (Parry Shen) returned to GH, asking co-chief of employees Terry Randolph (Cassandra James) for his lab tech job again. They rehashed his unhealthy deeds, and Terry mentioned she’d give it some thought.

Then, on this week’s Normal Hospital spoilers promo for Monday the twenty third, there’s a scene of Portia confronting Terry about rehiring Brad. So, that’s attention-grabbing as a result of it might imply Portia Robinson isn’t the check rigger.

It could possibly be Brad. And he’d have good cause for doing so. Heather Webber killed his finest good friend Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud). She was one of many final Hook Killer victims. No approach would Brad need Heather going free. He would possibly’ve even sought the job to stop it.

As of now, Portia Robinson seems to be responsible since she did the draw. And she or he’s the mom of one in every of Heather’s supposed victims – Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali). That reality alone means Portia ought to have by no means been alone with Heather.

Portia is terrified Heather continues to be a hazard to Trina and can get out of jail to come back after her once more. Ultimately, Ric has to do what’s finest for his consumer. That’s to reveal that somebody at GH compromised their integrity and test-tampered. However was it Brad or Portia Robinson?