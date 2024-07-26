General Hospital: Can Anna Stop Jagger & Save Jason?

Within the newest episode of Normal Hospital, Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) and Jagger Cates (Adam Harrington), often known as John Cates, are at loggerheads because of the state of affairs surrounding Jason Morgan (Steve Burton). Anna is siding with worldwide criminals like Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart). And she or he dangers her credibility and is now being questioned by Jagger.

The episode took a dramatic flip when Jason heads to Quantico for an undercover operation. Anna, who promised to save lots of Jason, is now in a predicament. So, her actions compromise her place as a legislation enforcement officer. Furthermore, Jagger’s rising involvement with Ava Jerome (Maura West), a former mob boss, is including an attention-grabbing twist to the narrative.

With Jason’s security hanging within the stability, it’s but to be seen if Anna will fulfil her promise and save him from this precarious state of affairs, or if she’ll additional compromise her integrity. The extraordinary performances by the actors have saved the viewers hooked to the present, eagerly ready for the following episode.

Get all of your day by day Normal Hospital spoilers and information right here at Cleaning soap Dust.

