General Hospital: Bryan Craig Back on GH Set – See the Photo – Morgan Returns?

Normal Hospital followers are buzzing with the prospect of a return from Bryan Craig, who as soon as performed the character Morgan Corinthos on the ABC cleaning soap opera. And Craig just lately posted a photograph on Instagram from the Normal Hospital set. So, this sparks, hypothesis and pleasure amongst followers. And the photograph was taken in the course of the 2023/2024 season, as indicated by key artwork seen within the background.

Valentini’s imprecise assertion a few former solid member returning has sparked a flurry of hypothesis. And names like Ted King’s Lorenzo Alcazar and Julian Jerome are talked about. However Craig, who’s at present busy with prime time tasks, briefly interacted with the spoilers chatter on Twitter. And this leaves Normal Hospital followers in suspense.

The present’s producers have hinted on the return of a former solid member. And plenty of are hopeful that Craig’s Morgan Corinthos is perhaps that shock return. The character has been presumed useless on the present. However as followers know, on the planet of cleaning soap operas, presumed useless typically leaves room for a dramatic comeback. Nevertheless, there was no official affirmation from Normal Hospital about Bryan Craig’s return.

