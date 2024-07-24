General Hospital: Ava Ruins John Cates and Sonny Both!

Within the newest episode of Common Hospital, Ava Jerome (Maura West), identified for her manipulative nature, has her sights set on each Jagger Cates (Adam Harrington) and Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Ava Jerome is utilizing each males to her benefit. So this might trigger a possible catastrophe. Sonny Corinthos, assured in his authorized battle towards Ava, is unaware of his present well being points because of his bipolar treatment being tampered with. However Jagger Cates, an FBI agent decided to take down Sonny. And he’s unknowingly being utilized by Ava as part of her plan.

Ava can also be conspiring with Jagger’s ex-father-in-law, Scott Baldwin (Kin Shriner), who holds a grudge towards Sonny for previous wrongdoings. Ava’s crafty strikes have put Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) in a good spot, who has been warned of Ava’s deceitful nature however is torn between his loyalty to Sonny and defending Carly Spencer (Laura Wright). With Ava’s scheming and manipulative ways, it appears to be like like Sonny and Jagger are heading for a fall.

