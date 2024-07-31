General Hospital: Ava & Jagger Romance Makes Sonny Murderous!

Basic Hospital takes an exhilarating flip as Ava Jerome (Maura West) and John Cates (Adam Harrington) proceed to develop nearer. And that is a lot to the chagrin of Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). The stress escalates when Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) intervenes in a possible battle between Cates and Sonny on the courthouse.

The plot thickens as Ava appears poised within the sights of a mysterious sniper, with Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi) unwittingly within the crossfire. This sudden twist may very well be the results of Sonny’s vehement resentment for Cates and his need to take away Ava from his daughter’s life completely.

In the meantime, Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) stumbles upon one thing that might drastically alter the present state of affairs. The upcoming episodes promise an adrenaline-filled rollercoaster journey as Jocelyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) springs into motion and Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) doubtlessly makes a big arrest. The stakes are excessive, and the query stays – will Ava and Kristina survive the week? And the way will Sonny react when he discovers the depth of Ava’s relationship with Cates? Basic Hospital continues to ship suspense, drama, and sudden twists, preserving viewers on the sting of their seats.

Get all of your every day Basic Hospital spoilers and information right here at Cleaning soap Dust. And keep tuned for updates in your favourite characters’ fates.

