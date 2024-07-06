General Hospital: Ava Destroys Sonny with Diabolical Drug Plot?

Within the newest episode of Basic Hospital, Ava Jerome (Maura West) is able to have interaction in a battle with Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). And it might are available a approach that he may not anticipate. Many followers, nonetheless, appear to be backing Ava, expressing their frustrations with the storyline on social media.

Amidst Sonny’s psychological well being struggles, Ava is decided to guard her daughter in any respect prices. The storyline takes an attention-grabbing flip as Sonny enlists Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy) to assist him. He needs to strip Ava of her custody rights. So, Diane warns that they would wish new proof to sway the courtroom’s resolution. Ava, conscious of Sonny’s treatment tampering, might probably use this info to her benefit on the ABC cleaning soap opera.

Nevertheless, the implications may very well be extreme if Ava’s plot in opposition to Sonny backfires on Basic Hospital. The episode ends with Ava probably searching for help from the pharmacist concerned in Sonny’s treatment tampering, leaving followers anxious in regards to the potential fallout. The GH episode has sparked quite a few discussions among the many fandom, with many expressing their assist for Ava and their disappointment with the present storyline.

