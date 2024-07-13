General Hospital Ava & Agent Cates Spark – A Twisted New Romance

Within the newest episode of Common Hospital, a possible romance is brewing between Ava Jerome (Maura West) and John Jagger Cates (Adam Harrington). Ava and John are each recognized for his or her tumultuous pasts. They usually crossed paths not too long ago as they shared a chat in Carly Spencer’s (Laura Wright) lodge, the Metro courtroom.

The episode noticed Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) threatening Ava, which was interrupted by John. The stress between Jagger and Sonny stems from highschool. That is the place Sonny exploited Karen Wexler (Cheryl Richardson). And she or he was a good friend of Jagger. Additionally the daughter of Scotty Baldwin (Kin Shriner), Ava’s lawyer on Common Hospital. The chat between Ava and John later led to a dialogue about Sonny’s volatility. And his health as a guardian on the ABC cleaning soap opera.

So, this coupled with their shared vendetta in opposition to Sonny, appears to be setting the stage for a twist within the relationship between Ava and John. The episode ended on a excessive observe. John guarantees Ava that Sonny wouldn’t be an issue for her for much longer. So that is hinting at a possible romance between Ava and John Jagger Cates. The query stays – will this newfound chemistry spell bother for Sonny Corinthos?

