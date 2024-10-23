General Hospital 2-Week Spoilers Oct 21-Nov 1 – Sam Shocker, Sasha’s Daddy Issues & Ric Wins

Basic Hospital two week spoilers for October 21-November 1, 2024 see Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) faces a troublesome choice. And Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) offers with daddy points. And Ric Lansing (Rick Hearst) scores a win within the courtroom.

Monday, October 21 sees Michael Easton as Dr. Hamilton Finn again on display. And he acquired a job in Seattle after rehab. His daughter Violet (Jophielle Love) says goodbye to Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot). In the meantime, Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) questions Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna). He desires to learn about Lulu Spencer’s (Emme Rylan) donor state of affairs. Sasha tells Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) she desires to maintain Cody away from Holly Sutton (Emma Samms). Holly claims to be Sasha’s mom. Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) talks to Holly. And he desires to know why Sasha was saved hidden.

Sam McCall visits Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) and Jason Morgan (Steve Burton). She tells them about her donor surgical procedure. And he or she desires them to step up as fathers if something occurs to her. Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) talks to Lucas Jones (Ryan Carnes). And Fortunate Spencer (Jonathan Jackson) desires somebody to enhance the chances for Lulu’s donor surgical procedure. Nonetheless, Dr. Terry Randolph (Cassandra James) delivers information of a complication to Laura Spencer (Genie Francis).

Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) is blown away by a improvement. And it’s presumably associated to Heather Webber’s (Alley Mills) potential launch from jail. Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) and Holly have an argument. And it’s seemingly over Robert and the revelation of Sasha’s paternity. Maxie tells Damian Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) a secret. It might be about Sasha faces a troublesome choice and Holly. Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) and Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) have a date night time. And Ric talks to Elizabeth. It might be about Heather’s case and the Basic Hospital lab.

GH Spoilers: Curtis Protects Trina, Sonny Treads Flippantly, and Steven Lars Returns

Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) give his phrase to Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr). He could defend their daughter Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) from Heather Webber. Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) treads frivolously. And Holly appears to be like for assist to fence diamonds. Molly Lansing-Davis (Haley Pullos) blows up at her father, Ric. And it’s both for organising Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi) or for defending the hook killer.

Thursday, October twenty fourth, sees Scott Reeves as Steven Lars Webber return. He’s Heather’s son. Carly Corinthos Spencer (Laura Wright) pleads her case to Jason. And Brennan has a disaster. It might be associated to Sidwell. Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy) has a revelation. And Sasha talks to Nina about Holly’s declare.