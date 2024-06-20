General Hospital 2-Week Spoilers June 17-28: Carly Rages at Drew over Nina!

Common Hospital followers are in for a deal with for the following two weeks from June 17-28. The ABC community’s well-liked cleaning soap opera is ready to function a sequence of thrilling storylines. They embrace Finn’s (Michael Easton) persevering with battle with alcoholism, the blooming romance between Geo Palmieri and Trina Robinson. And the escalating rigidity between Carly Corinthos Spencer (Laura Wright) and Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison).

As well as, viewers will see Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) face off with Finn about his ingesting. Additionally, Nina Clay and Drew announce his run for Congress at Willow’s shock occasion. Carly is suspicious of Drew’s actions and Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) seemingly in a perpetual snit. So, there’s loads of GH drama to maintain viewers on the sting of their seats.

Be careful for Nina’s rising attraction to Drew and Carly’s stunning realization because the week ends. Followers may also sit up for extra of Cody Bell making an attempt to disclose his secret to Max Scorpio (John J York), and the potential fallout from this revelation. The subsequent two weeks promise to be an intense trip full of secrets and techniques, confessions, and confrontations on Common Hospital from 6/17-6/28/2024.

