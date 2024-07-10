General Hospital 2-Week Spoilers July 8-19: Sonny Snaps & Carly Won’t Quit!

Normal Hospital continues to maintain followers on the sting with a lineup of thrilling storylines from July 8-18,2024. The motion unfolds with Eva Jerome (Maura West) and Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) creating ripples, whereas Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright), Jason Morgan (Steve Burton), and Kate Howard (Kelly Sullivan) add to the intrigue.

The plot thickens as Cody Bell and Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison) get entangled within the Boq storyline that includes Blaze (Jacqueline Grace Lopez). In the meantime, Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) has an emotional dialog with Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros). She warns her in regards to the impending disappointment. Laura Spencer (Genie Francis) finds herself within the midst of Heather Webber’s (Robin Mattson) case. And this raises powerful questions and can face backlash from Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) on Normal Hospital.

The drama intensifies as Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) struggles with secrets and techniques and Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) senses her discomfort. The week rounds off with Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) in a good spot. And Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) rising suspicious of Ava’s intentions. The upcoming weeks promise extra surprises, twists, and intense confrontations. Keep tuned from 7/8-7/19/2024.

