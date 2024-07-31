General Hospital 2-Week Spoilers July 29-Aug 9: Morgan Returns & Ava Panics

Within the two-week spoilers for Common Hospital on ABC from July 29-August 9, 2024, viewers can count on a rollercoaster of feelings and loads of drama. Key occasions embody the return of Morgan Corinthos (Bryan Craig), whereas Ava Jerome (Maura West) finds herself in a state of panic.

Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), who appears to be grappling with a bipolar spiral, has a loaded gun prepared for Jagger Cates (Adam Harrington). Nevertheless, Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) steps in and tries to calm the state of affairs. Jason Morgan (Steve Burton), unwilling to desert Sonny, steps in to strain Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) to assist Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) out of a good spot.

In the meantime, tensions rise between TJ Ashford (Tajh Bellow) and Molly Lansing-Davis (Kristen Vaganos) over the custody of their surrogate child, and Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is compelled to intervene.

The return of Rick Lansing provides one other stage of intrigue to the story. Sonny, who’s spiraling uncontrolled, finally ends up pushing his shut mates away. Amidst all this, a medical disaster looms massive, probably involving Sonny or Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi), main Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) to leap into motion the weeks of seven/29-8/9/2024.

