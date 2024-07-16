General Hospital 2-Week Spoilers July 15-26: Jason Pivots & Sonny Nosedives

Common Hospital continues to captivate its viewers with riveting storylines and sudden twists. Within the coming weeks from July 15-26, 2024, viewers will see Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) and Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) grapple with pivotal choices that would drastically change their lives. Jake Webber (Hudson West) is ready to obtain an attractive provide from his father. And his mom, Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst), encourages him to just accept it. In the meantime, Nina Clay (Cynthia Watros) is caught in a whirlwind of feelings and secrets and techniques. S she faces scrutiny from Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) and a confession from her daughter, Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen).

Within the midst of the drama on Common Hospital, Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) makes an attempt to take care of her composure. And she or he navigates the treacherous waters surrounding Valentine Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart). Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) pays an sudden go to to Jasper “Jax” Jacks (Ingo Rademacher). She goes to Pentonville. So, that raises questions on her motives. Elsewhere, Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) seeks recommendation from Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot). Additionally, Natalia Rogers-Ramirez (Eva LaRue) struggles with remorse.

Viewers can count on extra gripping scenes because the drama unfolds. Together with sudden alliances, surprising revelations, and heart-wrenching confessions. Because the countdown begins for the top of July sweeps, Common Hospital guarantees a rollercoaster of feelings. And thrilling plotlines that can maintain followers on the sting of their seats.

