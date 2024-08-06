General Hospital 2-Week Spoilers Aug 5-16: Morgan’s Return & Ava Cornered

Within the upcoming episodes of Basic Hospital from August 5-16, 2024, followers are in for some thrilling twists and turns. Morgan Corinthos (Bryan Craig) returns to the canvas. And Ava Jerome (Maura West) finds herself in a decent spot. Followers are in for fairly the shock on Monday’s episode.

Blaze (Jacqueline Grace Lopez) is upset. So, she seeks consolation from Natalia Rogers-Raimrez (Eva LaRue) on Basic Hospital. Ava Jerome seems to be in sizzling water as Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) questions the consistency of her story. Sonny (Maurice Benard) guarantees revenge on those that harm Kristina. Additionally Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) and Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) console one another on Basic Hospital.

There’s additionally a shock go to for Sonny from his deceased son, Morgan Corinthos. Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) is ready to make an arrest. And Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) presents consolation to Molly Lansing-Davis (Kristen Vaganos) and TJ. So, the subsequent two weeks promise a roller-coaster journey of feelings, drama, and suspense on Basic Hospital from 8/5-8/16/2024.

Get all of your each day Basic Hospital spoilers and information right here at Cleaning soap Grime. And keep tuned for updates in your favourite characters’ fates.

Click on to Subscribe to probably the most adopted cleaning soap opera spoilers channel on YouTube!