GEGE Price Soars 264% As Analysts Say This New ICO On Base Might 100X – Next Brett?

The GEGE value skyrocketed 264% previously 24 hours to commerce for $0.01484 as of 01:00 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that surged by 232%.

It comes amid a possible itemizing on BitMart change, a growth that always boosts a crypto’s value with hypothesis and FOMO (concern of lacking out) driving the asset’s value.

🌟 Upcoming New Itemizing 🌟 🤩 #BitMart will checklist $GEGE @GegeAkutamiSol quickly! Control our socials for additional bulletins. Share within the feedback what you want about this undertaking 👇 pic.twitter.com/wHjIsiVZa7 — BitMart (@BitMartExchange) June 17, 2024

A brand new itemizing on a significant change gives simpler entry to a broader vary of merchants, buyers, and thus boosts liquidity.

Listings on respected exchanges may elevate a cryptocurrency’s profile and credibility within the eyes of the market, boosting legitimacy.

GEGE Value Prediction

The GEGE value is buying and selling with a bullish bias, consolidating throughout the bullish technical formation. Nonetheless, within the one-hour timeframe, GEGE holders are actively reserving earnings. That is seen with crimson candlestick that’s testing the decrease boundary of the channel.

Wanting on the Relative Energy Index (RSI), this momentum indicator has recorded decrease highs, indicating dwindling shopping for strain. In the identical method, the Transferring Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) has executed a promote sign, crossing beneath the sign line (orange band). Merchants heeding to this name to promote GEGE might lengthen the downtrend for the altcoin.

For the bullish thesis to be invalidated, nevertheless, the GEGE value should drop to report a candlestick shut beneath $0.00738. In a dire case, the hunch might ship the altcoin beneath the $0.00346 threshold.

GeckoTerminal: GEGE/USD 1-hour chart

However, if bullish momentum will increase, the GEGE value might shatter the formidable roadblock at $0.01484. This barricade is earmarked by the equal highs and is vital for the upside potential of the altcoin. That is seen because the GEGE value confronted a number of rejections from it beforehand and in a row.

In the meantime, crypto analyst Jacob Bury recommends that buyers think about Base Dawgz (DAWGZ), a brand new meme coin on the Base chain that he says might 100X after launch and upstage meme cash like BRETT, DEGEN, and TOSHI.

Promising Various To GEGE

DAWGZ powers the Base Dawgz ecosystem, whose main house is the Base chain. Regardless of this, the undertaking brings a novel multi-chain expertise, providing seamless interoperability with Ethereum, Solana, Binance Good Chain, and AVAX.

It makes use of Wormhole and Portal Bridge to make sure that customers can simply soar by way of the decentralized world with out limits. As such, customers can transact seamlessly throughout a number of blockchain ecosystems and have unparalleled multi-chain performance.

Staking is to be launched quickly with presale consumers who stake their tokens earlier than launch incomes a retroactive bonus later. The workforce has put aside 20% of the full token provide for staking.

The undertaking can be set to launch the “Be Social for Airdrop” marketing campaign to reward customers with factors that may later be redeemed for $DAWGZ. All it’s a must to do is interact with social media networks on X.

GM🌤️ X is making an attempt to maintain us on land however we are going to all the time make our method again to the skies. Reply with ‘🪂’ should you see this. — Base Dawgz (@BaseDawgz) June 10, 2024

In case you are concerned about collaborating, you should purchase DAWGZ tokens for $0.00527 every. Don’t wait too lengthy, although, as a result of the worth will enhance in slightly below 4 days.

Go to and purchase Base Dawgz right here.

