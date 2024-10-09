Garth Brooks’ Wife Trisha Yearwood Quietly Returns to Social Media

Trisha Yearwood stays a stoic supporter of her husband Garth Brooks as he faces accusations of sexual assault and battery.

Yearwood, 60, took to social media on Monday, October 7, to reaffirm her place, posting a photograph of herself performing alongside Brooks, 62, in the course of the opening night time of his Caesars Palace residency in Las Vegas in 2023.

The X submit captures Yearwood turned in the direction of her husband, whom she married in December 2005, whereas singing right into a microphone as Brooks additionally sings and strums a guitar.

Yearwood merely captioned the picture, “Love One One other.”

Associated: Garth Brooks‘ Ups and Downs Over the Years: A Timeline

SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP by way of Getty Photographs Nation singer Garth Brooks has confronted ups and downs all through his profession. Brooks rose to fame in 1989 with the discharge of his self-titled debut album. He has since gone on to earn two Grammy Awards, 23 Academy of Nation Music Awards, two CMT Awards, 10 CMA Awards and plenty of […]

Yearwood’s submit serves as her first public assertion since Brooks was named in a Thursday, October 3, grievance by which an nameless lady claimed Brooks raped her in 2019 whereas she was working for him as a hair stylist. (CNN broke the information initially.)

Within the lawsuit, which was obtained by Us Weekly, the hairstylist (known as Jane Roe) alleged that she started working for Brooks in 2017 after working for Yearwood. Roe claimed that Brooks despatched her sexually express textual content messages, repeatedly uncovered his genitals in her presence and made “repeated remarks” about “having a threesome” with Yearwood.

A number of weeks previous to Roe’s submitting, Brooks anonymously filed a grievance in opposition to Roe to attempt to bar her from repeating the allegations, and in doing so denied any wrongdoing.

“The defendant’s allegations are usually not true,” Brooks’ submitting learn. “Defendant is properly conscious, nonetheless, of the substantial, irreparable injury such false allegations would do to Plaintiff’s well-earned fame as a good and caring particular person, together with the unavoidable injury to his household and the irreparable injury to his profession and livelihood that may outcome if she made good on her risk to ‘publicly file’ her fabricated lawsuit.”

Brooks spoke out himself on October 3, publicly acknowledging the accusations. “For the final two months, I’ve been hassled to no finish with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future could be if I didn’t write a verify for a lot of hundreds of thousands of {dollars}. It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face,” he mentioned in a press release supplied to Us.

Associated: Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood‘s Relationship Timeline

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are one of many nation music’s most well-known {couples}, however they’ve undoubtedly had their ups and downs. “Individuals thought, ‘Properly, two celebrities who’re in the identical enterprise, they received’t final,’” Yearwood solely advised Us Weekly in 2018. “I’m invested on this household, that is what I need for myself […]

Yearwood and Brooks’ three daughters, whom he shares with ex-wife Sandy Mahl after divorcing her in 2001, have caught by Brooks all through the ordeal, with a supply who just lately labored with the singer telling Us on Saturday, October 5, that, “Everybody round him together with Trisha and his daughters imagine him to be telling the reality. Many round him suppose that is out of character and one thing he would by no means do. Everybody round him is shocked.”

Thank You! You’ve gotten efficiently subscribed.

On Tuesday, October 8, it was revealed that Roe’s lawsuit included an alleged screenshot of her textual content message change with Brooks.

“And that vast stick you carry! Roo-sevelt!!” Roe allegedly wrote within the redacted textual content, to which Brooks replied, “I’ll take that nick-name 😂💕 Thanks. I like you 💕❤️💕.”

Roe’s submitting additionally claimed that though Brooks believed he deleted “every part on Ms. Roe’s telephone,” a few of their alleged texts stay on her telephone.