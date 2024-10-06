Garth Brooks’ Kids, Trisha Yearwood, ‘Believe Him’ Amid Allegations

Garth Brooks‘ spouse, Trisha Yearwood, and his three daughters are sticking by his aspect after the singer has been accused of sexual assault and battery, a supply completely tells Us Weekly.

In keeping with the supply, who not too long ago labored with the singer, “Garth is understood to be a really form and good man, so these allegations are very stunning. Everybody round him together with Trisha and his daughters consider him to be telling the reality. Many round him suppose that is out of character and one thing he would by no means do. Everybody round him is shocked.”

“All Garth cares about is his household and his followers,” the supply added. “He’s a household man and could be very right down to earth.”

Brooks, 62, shares his three grownup kids with ex-wife Sandy Mahl, whom he divorced in 2001. He married Yearwood, 60, in 2005.

Brooks was named in an October 3 grievance obtained by Us, by which an nameless girl claimed that the nation singer raped her in 2019 whereas she was working as a hairstylist for him. (CNN was first to interrupt the information.)

Within the lawsuit, the hairstylist (known as Jane Roe) alleged that she began working for Brooks in 2017 after incessantly dealing with the glam for spouse Yearwood. Roe additionally claimed that Brooks despatched her sexually specific textual content messages, repeatedly uncovered his genitals in her presence and made “repeated remarks” about “having a threesome” with Yearwood.

Forward of Roe’s lawsuit, Brooks anonymously filed a grievance to attempt to bar her from repeating the allegations and he vehemently denied her account.

“Defendant’s allegations are usually not true,” Brooks’ submitting learn. “Defendant is properly conscious, nevertheless, of the substantial, irreparable harm such false allegations would do to Plaintiff’s well-earned fame as an honest and caring particular person, together with the unavoidable harm to his household and the irreparable harm to his profession and livelihood that may end result if she made good on her menace to ‘publicly file’ her fabricated lawsuit.”

Brooks himself spoke out on October 3 publicly relating to the accusations. “For the final two months, I’ve been hassled to no finish with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future could be if I didn’t write a verify for a lot of tens of millions of {dollars}. It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face,” he mentioned, in a press release to Us Weekly.

“Hush cash, irrespective of how a lot or how little, remains to be hush cash. In my thoughts, meaning I’m admitting to conduct I’m incapable of — ugly acts no human ought to ever do to a different,” he continued. “We filed swimsuit in opposition to this particular person practically a month in the past to talk out in opposition to extortion and defamation of character. We filed it anonymously for the sake of households on each side.”

“I wish to play music tonight,” he added. “I wish to proceed our good deeds going ahead. It breaks my coronary heart these great issues are in query now. I belief the system, I don’t worry the reality, and I’m not the person they’ve painted me to be.”

With reporting by Amanda Williams.