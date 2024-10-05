Garth Brooks Filed a Preemptive Lawsuit Against Sexual Assault Accuser

Garth Brooks filed a criticism in opposition to his accuser in a United States District Court docket within the weeks earlier than his sexual assault allegations got here to gentle, based on paperwork obtained by Us Weekly.

Brooks, 62, recognized solely as “John Doe,” claims that his accuser, recognized as “Jane Roe,” was trying to extort and defame him with “false allegations” that will “irreparably hurt” his fame.

The paperwork reveal that Brooks claims Roe, now identified to be his former hairstylist and make-up artist, requested Brooks for cash when she encountered monetary problem. Brooks says he complied initially, however her calls for elevated till she requested for a wage and medical advantages. When Brooks refused, the submitting states, she responded “with false and outrageous allegations of sexual misconduct.”

Along with the sexual misconduct allegations, which we now is aware of features a rape allegation, allegedly exposing himself and sending sexually express textual content messages, Brooks claims Roe additionally accused him of planning to rent somebody to homicide her.

Brooks’ criticism cites a number of demand letters from Roe allegedly despatched in July and August demanding “hundreds of thousands of {dollars}.” He’s requesting the courtroom award him “a declaratory judgment that [the] Defendant’s allegations in opposition to him of sexual misconduct are unfaithful,” compensatory and punitive damages, and extra. Brooks has additionally demanded a trial by jury.

In a separate criticism obtained by Us Weekly and filed on October 1, Roe responded by calling Brooks’ accusations an “apparent try at gaming the judicial system.”

“With a draft of Ms. Roe’s California sexual assault criticism in hand, Mr. Doe raced to this courthouse in an apparent try and additional management and bully his sexual assault sufferer,” the criticism reads. “Mr. Doe commenced this frivolous motion after he realized that Ms. Roe supposed to carry him accountable for his conduct and sexual violence.”

The criticism additional argues that Brooks “improperly utilized the Declaratory Judgment Act in a determined try to forestall the reality from popping out.”

Within the time since Roe’s accusations got here to gentle, Brooks has publicly denied any wrongdoing.

“For the final two months, I’ve been hassled to no finish with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future can be if I didn’t write a verify for a lot of hundreds of thousands of {dollars},” he mentioned in an announcement on Thursday, October 4. “It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face.“Hush cash, regardless of how a lot or how little, remains to be hush cash. In my thoughts, which means I’m admitting to conduct I’m incapable of—ugly acts no human ought to ever do to a different.We filed go well with in opposition to this individual practically a month in the past to talk out in opposition to extortion and defamation of character. We filed it anonymously for the sake of households on each side.”

Brooks concluded: “I need to play music tonight. I need to proceed our good deeds going ahead. It breaks my coronary heart that these great issues are in query now. I belief the system, I don’t concern the reality, and I’m not the person they’ve painted me to be.”

Should you or somebody you understand has been sexually assaulted, please contact the Nationwide Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.