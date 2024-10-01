Garcelle Beauvais Details Seeing Jamie Foxx After His Health Scare

Garcelle Beauvais was over the moon when she noticed Jamie Foxx for the primary time since his 2023 well being scare at his daughter’s Corrine Foxx‘s “stunning” marriage ceremony.

“I bought to present him the largest hug,” Beauvais, 57, solely instructed Us Weekly of the reunion whereas attending the 2024 HollyRod Basis DesignCares Gala on Saturday, September 28. “We held one another for therefore lengthy.”

The Actual Housewives of Beverly Hills star recalled, “It was my first time seeing him and he regarded nice.”

Beauvais embraced her former Jamie Foxx Present costar, 56, after watching Jamie’s daughter Corrine marry Joe Hooten on September 21. “She’s so completely happy. They’re so in love. It’s so stunning,” Beauvais instructed Us of the ceremony.

The Housewife beforehand shared images from the marriage through Instagram, together with a snap of Jamie strolling Corrine, 30, down the aisle with tears in his eyes. (Jamie shares Corrine with ex Connie Kline. He’s additionally the daddy of daughter Anelise, 15, whom he shares with Kristin Grannis.)

“Final evening we bought to witness & rejoice the love of @corinnefoxx and @joe.hooten ❤️❤️ your love & respect for one another is palpable 🙏🏽 ,” Beauvais wrote through Instagram on the time. “Corinne you regarded gorgeous.”

Corrine’s nuptials got here a couple of yr after she introduced in April 2023 that Jamie was hospitalized attributable to a “medical complication” whereas filming in Atlanta. She famous on the time that “attributable to fast motion and nice care, he’s already on his method to restoration.”

Particulars about Jamie’s unknown medical emergency have been stored quiet throughout his month-long hospital keep. Nonetheless, his celeb mates, together with Beauvais, despatched their well-wishes in hopes he would return dwelling faster.

“J I like you a lot !!! I need & want you to get higher quickly 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 sending you gentle love and prayers,” Beauvais wrote through Instagram in April 2023, sharing a throwback picture of the actors.

LeBron James shared his personal message, writing, “Sending my ideas and prayers to the heavens above to my brother @iamjamiefoxx !!!! Get properly and again to your self SOONER THAN LATER! God keen 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾✨✨✨✨✨✨.”

Kerry Washington, who labored with Jamie on Django Unchained, posted an “appreciation submit” to her former costar. “Sending you all of the love and prayers my film huzbin 🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾,” she captioned a social media snap.

Jamie reassured his followers in August 2023 that he was one the mend. “It’s been an sudden darkish journey, however I can see the sunshine. I’m grateful to everybody that reached out and despatched properly needs and prayers,” he wrote through Instagram on the time. (Jamie hasn’t mentioned the character of his medical emergency, however he plans to discuss it in his upcoming “What Had Occurred Was” rise up present, which is able to happen in October.)

The actor returned to set in January to proceed to movie his Netflix action-comedy Again in Motion with Cameron Diaz.

Previous to his well being scare, Jamie joked about his flirty relationship with Beauvais, whom he first met whereas engaged on The Jamie Foxx Present from 1996 to 2001. The twosome reunited on digital camera in 2013 for White Home Down.

Beauvais joked throughout a September 2020 episode of her “Going to Mattress With Garcelle” podcast that through the years Jamie hasn’t given any of her potential boyfriends “any actual consideration.”

Jamie playfully replied, “I hate all of them. … I feel me and you must have been collectively. So each time I see them, I’m like, ‘Rattling. I f—d up.’ So each dude, I give them a very s—y look.”

Each Jamie and Beauvais have had critical relationships since they first labored collectively in 1996. Jamie dated Katie Holmes from 2013 to 2019. Us confirmed in September 2023 that he’s courting Alyce Huckstepp.

Beauvais, for her half, was married twice: to Daniel Saunders from 1991 to 2000 and to Michael Nilon from 2001 to 2011. She shares son Oliver, 33, together with her first husband and twin sons Jax and Jaid, 16, with Nilon.

“It’s powerful,” Beauvais instructed Us on Saturday of courting. “Folks really feel like they’re disposable now and you’ll swipe left and proper. I imply, it’s only a completely different time.”

The truth star teased that she has no plans to go on a courting present now that she’s single — however she isn’t completely ruling it out.

“I don’t know if I need to do my private life on tv. If I meet somebody, and I’m nonetheless on Actual Housewives, certain, however to truly go and do this, I don’t assume so,” Beauvais stated. “Possibly Love Is Blind in the event that they did a star model.”

With reporting by Mike Vulpo