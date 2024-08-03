Garbage Cancels Remaining 2024 Tour Dates

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Alt-rockers Rubbish introduced the cancellation of all remaining dates for 2024 after the band’s lead vocalist, Shirley Manson, recovers from an damage.

“It’s with nice and honest remorse that we announce the cancellation of all of our remaining dates for the remainder of the 12 months as a consequence of an damage that Shirley sustained on our latest tour in Europe that can require surgical procedure and rehabilitation to appropriate.

This isn’t a call we now have taken calmly and we apologize wholeheartedly to our superb followers and supportive promoters. We stay up for taking part in for you all once more in 2025. Sending a lot love as at all times. Keep form.”

The band didn’t elaborate on the character of Manson’s accidents.

Affected reveals embody the the Hera Pageant at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico Metropolis on August twenty fourth, HFStival at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. on September twenty first, the Ohana Pageant in Dana Level, CA on September twenty seventh.

Ohana organizers introduced that Devo will step into the brand new vacancies on their lineup, whereas Liz Phair has been added to the invoice for HFStival.