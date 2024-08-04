GAMEDAY: Team USA Continues World Cup Qualifier Play Against Puerto Rico

PANAMA CITY – Crew USA will proceed play on the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) U-18 Baseball World Cup Americas Qualifier on Sunday towards Puerto Rico. First pitch is scheduled for two:30 pm native/3:30 pm ET at Estadio Juan Demóstenes Arosemena in Panama Metropolis, Panama.

LAST TIME OUT

The U.S. kicked off the WBSC U-18 Baseball World Cup Americas Qualifier in type on Saturday, no-hitting Costa Rica in an 18-0 win. Nico Partida and Xavier Mitchell mixed for the no-no, with Partida tossing the primary 4 and Mitchell ending the fifth within the run-rule win. Partida struck out 11 within the win and Mitchell had three, as just one out recorded by the workers was not a strikeout. It was the primary no-hitter for the 18U Nationwide Crew since 2014 vs. Ecuador.

Offensively, Crew USA was paced by Kayson Cunningham and Brayden Jaksa, who every had two hits and 4 RBIs apiece. Ten completely different U.S. gamers scored not less than one run within the victory, together with Gavin Fien, Ethan Holliday, and Jaksa, who crossed house 3 times. Crew USA’s win was carried by a 15-run third inning wherein the crew despatched 20 gamers to the plate and had six hits and 6 walks. Grady Emerson chipped in three runs within the win.

SCOUTING PUERTO RICO

Puerto Rico enters Saturday’s contest with a 1-1 file. After opening the match with a 9-5 loss to Panama on Friday, Puerto Rico responded with an 8-4 win over Brazil on Saturday. The membership is led by Jonathan Matos on the plate, who has gone 4-for-7 with two doubles by means of his first two video games. Jatniel McCloud additionally has two RBIs by means of Saturday’s contest. On the mound, Puerto Rico owns a 3.77 crew ERA and has struck out 15 batters in 13.0 innings of labor.

HISTORY AGAINST PUERTO RICO

Crew USA and Puerto Rico have met six instances on the U-18 degree since their first matchup in 2005. America owns a 5-1 all-time file within the collection and a 4-0 mark in Qualifier play, however Puerto Rico gained the latest matchup on the 2023 WBSC U-18 Baseball World Cup.

TEAM USA STAT LEADERS

HITS: Kayson Cunningham, Brayden Jaksa (2)

RBIs: Kayson Cunningham, Brayden Jaksa (2)

RUNS: Gavin Fien, Ethan Holliday, Brayden Jaska (3)

TB: Gavin Fien, Brayden Jaksa (3)

BB: Ethan Holliday, Brayden Jaksa, Eli Willits (2)

IP: Nico Partida (4)

Okay’s: Nico Partida (11)

QUALIFIER SUCCESS

Crew USA has gained six consecutive gold medals on the WBSC U-18 Baseball World Cup Americas Qualifier, relationship again to 2009. Since first competing within the occasion in 1993, the U.S. owns six gold medals, 4 silvers, and three bronze medals. The celebrities and stripes personal a 49-1 file over their final 50 World Cup Qualifier video games.