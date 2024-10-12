Game updates, live score in college football

by

South Carolina soccer noticed victory simply inches away, however could not seize it.

The Gamecocks (3-3, 1-3 SEC) fell 27-25 to No. 7 Alabama on the street in Bryant-Denny Stadium, after essentially the most chaotic recreation of the season.

South Carolina scored on a one leg catch by Nyck Harbor with 43 seconds left, however could not full the two-point conversion. The particular groups unit recovers the onside kick however the Crimson Tide (6-1, 2-1) survive by the pores and skin of their enamel, choosing off quarterback LaNorris Sellers’ hail mary with 13 seconds left.

