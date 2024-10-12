Game updates, live score in college football

South Carolina soccer noticed victory simply inches away, however could not seize it.

The Gamecocks (3-3, 1-3 SEC) fell 27-25 to No. 7 Alabama on the street in Bryant-Denny Stadium, after essentially the most chaotic recreation of the season.

South Carolina scored on a one leg catch by Nyck Harbor with 43 seconds left, however could not full the two-point conversion. The particular groups unit recovers the onside kick however the Crimson Tide (6-1, 2-1) survive by the pores and skin of their enamel, choosing off quarterback LaNorris Sellers’ hail mary with 13 seconds left.

Watch South Carolina soccer vs Alabama stay on Fubo (free trial)

South Carolina vs Alabama rating updates

Remaining 27 Alabama, 25 South Carolina

South Carolina recovers onside kick with 40 seconds

South Carolina 25, Alabama 27: LaNorris Sellers cannot get the tying 2-points

Sellers overthrows the go and does not tie the sport with 43 seconds left.

South Carolina’s Nyck Harbor scores with 43 seconds to go

South Carolina 19, South Carolina 27: Germie Bernard huge open

Milroe finds a large open Germine Bernard for the landing with lower than two minutes to play.

Alex Herrera misses 50-yard kick with 6:08 to play

South Carolina kicker Alex Herrera could not full what would have been a private finest 50-yard kick and the Gamecocks are down 20-19 with six minutes to play.

Landing Jalen Milroe: South Carolina 19, Alabama 20, 10:42 to play

The 2-point conversion is not any good and the lead stays at one level.

Finish of third quarter: South Carolina 19, Alabama 14

South Carolina 19, Alabama 14: Rocket Sanders scores with 6:20 within the third

The Gamecocks take their first lead with 6:20 within the third, scoring on the opening drive of the second half. The eight minute, 17 second drive was the longest drive (time) and second-longest (whole performs) within the Shane Beamer period

HALFTIME: South Carolina 12, Alabama 14

Alex Herrera’s 37 yard area objective is nice after the Kilgore interception.

Jalon Kilgore intercepts Jalen Milroe with 11 seconds

Kilgore returns it for 31 yards to shut the half.

LaNorris Sellers fumbles, ball again to Alabama with lower than a minute to play

With all of the momentum after the security, LaNorris Sellers fumbles and Alabama recovers. Rule on the sphere was a fumble, however is being reviewed for it probably being a ahead go.

With 1:28 left, Alabama is known as for a security: South Carolina 9, Alabama 14

Kyle Kennard sacks Jalen Milroe ultimately zone and it forces Milroe to throw to the bottom, referred to as for intentional grounding and now the Gamecocks have the ball.

South Carolina 7, Alabama 14: Mazeo Bennett huge open with 1:37 within the first half

On fourth and 9 yards, LaNorris Sellers finds a large open Mazeo Bennett ultimately zone on a 36 yard go.

South Carolina 0, Alabama 14: 4:42 to play in second quarter

Justice Haynes scores on a 2-yard run with just below 5 minutes to play within the first half.

Demetrius Knight sacks Jalen Milroe on third down, halfway by 2nd quarter

Switch from Georgia Tech and Charlotte, linebacker Knight sacks Jalen Milroe on third down.

MORE:From Shane Beamer to Dylan Stewart, why South Carolina soccer listens to switch Demetrius Knight

Finish of 1st: South Carolina 0, Alabama 7

South Carolina will begin the second quarter on second and 14. Alabama leads with 85 whole yards and one landing. The Gamecocks end the primary with 55 whole yards, one penalty and went 0-1 on third down.

Kyle Kennard sacks Jalen Milroe: 4:28 to play in 1st

Edge rusher Kyle Kennard sacks Milroe on third down for a lack of 9 yards. Penalty does not come again to chew South Carolina however Alabama nonetheless up 7-0 nearing the tip of the primary quarter.

South Carolina particular groups referred to as for roughing the kicker: 6:40 in 1st

The Gamecocks’ particular group unit had been referred to as for roughing the kicker on a punt, which gave Alabama a brand new set of drives. Maurice Brown was referred to as for the penalty.

South Carolina 0, Alabama 7: Jalen Milroe runs it in, 11 min in 1st quarter

Alabama scores on the primary drive of the day. QB Jalen Milroe runs it in from the 1-yard line with 11 to play within the opening quarter.

South Carolina vs Alabama time in the present day

Date: Oct. 12

Oct. 12 Time: midday ET

midday ET Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

What channel is South Carolina vs Alabama recreation on in the present day?

TV channel: ABC

ABC Streaming: Fubo

Fubo Radio: Gamecocks Sports activities Community or SirusXM Channel 374

South Carolina vs Alabama shall be broadcast nationally on ABC. Joe Tessitore and Jesse Palmer will name the sport from the sales space at Bryant-Denny Stadium, with Katie George reporting from the sidelines. Streaming choices for the sport embody FUBO, which presents a free trial to new subscribers.

South Carolina vs Alabama historical past

Collection file: Alabama leads, 13-3

Alabama leads, 13-3 South Carolina’s final win: Oct. 9, 2010 (35-21)

Oct. 9, 2010 (35-21) Alabama’s final win: Sept. 14, 2019 (47-23)

South Carolina vs Alabama predictions

Alabama would be the secondary’s greatest problem but. Freshman huge receiver for Alabama Ryan Williams already has 544 yards receiving and 6 touchdowns. The Crimson Tide are coming off a historic loss, and it could be extremely surprising that Alabama drops two video games in a row to unranked SEC groups. The Gamecocks will regroup from the unhealthy Week 6 efficiency however the Crimson Tide are too hungry, too expert and take the sport at residence. Alabama 34, South Carolina 21

South Carolina vs Alabama betting odds

Sport strains and odds from BetMGM as of Saturday:

Unfold: Alabama (-21.5)

Alabama (-21.5) Over/below : 50.5

: 50.5 Moneyline: South Carolina (1000), South Carolina (-2000)

South Carolina vs Alabama harm updates

South Carolina:

OL Jakai Moore: Out

WR Jared Brown: Out

DB Kelvin Hunter: Out

DB Jalewis Solomon: Out

DT DeAndre Jules: Out

Alabama:

LB Yhonzae Pierre: Out

WR Kendrick Legislation: Sport-time determination

WR Kobe Prentice: Out

South Carolina vs Alabama climate replace

Forecast for kickoff on Saturday is 73 levels and sunny.

South Carolina soccer 2024 schedule

Aug. 31: South Carolina 23, Previous Dominion 19

South Carolina 23, Previous Dominion 19 Sept. 7: South Carolina 31, Kentucky 6

South Carolina 31, Kentucky 6 Sept. 14 : South Carolina 33, LSU 36

: South Carolina 33, LSU 36 Sept. 21: South Carolina 50, Akron 7

South Carolina 50, Akron 7 Oct. 5: South Carolina 3, Ole Miss 27

South Carolina 3, Ole Miss 27 Oct. 12: at Alabama

at Alabama Oct. 19: at Oklahoma

at Oklahoma Nov. 2: vs. Texas A&M

vs. Texas A&M Nov. 9: at Vanderbilt

at Vanderbilt Nov. 16: vs. Missouri

vs. Missouri Nov. 23: vs. Wofford

vs. Wofford Nov. 30: at Clemson

Alabama soccer 2024 schedule

Aug. 31: Alabama 63, Western Kentucky 0

Alabama 63, Western Kentucky 0 Sept. 7: Alabama 42, South Florida 16

Alabama 42, South Florida 16 Sept. 14: Alabama 42, Wisconsin 10

Alabama 42, Wisconsin 10 Sept. 28: Alabama 41, Georgia 34

Alabama 41, Georgia 34 Oct. 5 : Alabama 35, Vanderbilt 40

: Alabama 35, Vanderbilt 40 Oct. 12: Alabama vs. South Carolina

Alabama vs. South Carolina Oct. 19: Alabama at Tennessee

Alabama at Tennessee Oct. 26: Alabama vs. Missouri

Alabama vs. Missouri Nov. 9: Alabama at LSU

Alabama at LSU Nov. 16: Alabama vs. Mercer; 1 p.m., SEC Community

Alabama vs. Mercer; 1 p.m., SEC Community Nov. 23: Alabama at Oklahoma

Alabama at Oklahoma Nov. 30: Alabama vs. Auburn

South Carolina soccer information

Purchase South Carolina soccer tickets this season with StubHub

We often suggest attention-grabbing services. For those who make a purchase order by clicking one of many hyperlinks, we might earn an affiliate charge. USA TODAY Community newsrooms function independently, and this doesn’t affect our protection