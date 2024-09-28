ORLANDO, Fla. — Deion Sanders and the Colorado soccer crew are on the highway as large underdogs.

UCF hosts Colorado in a Massive 12 matchup and the Buffaloes got here out on hearth a wild extra time win final week vs Baylor.

Comply with right here for stay updates from the Bounce Home.

Travis Hunter intercepts KJ Jefferson

UCF quarterback KJ Jefferson has been intercepted once more, this time by Travis Hunter.

The Heisman hopeful provides one other spotlight to his reel.

Colorado 34, UCF 14. 7:53 left in third quarter.

Colorado opens up three-score lead on UCF

A 32-yard completion from Shedeur Sanders to Will Sheppard arrange a one-yard landing run by Micah Welch.

The Buffs are in full management.

Colorado 34, UCF 14. 9:11 left in third quarter.

UCF misses subject objective to open second half

UCF was unable to profit from its opening possession to start out the second half.

A 55-yard subject objective try was missed large left and the Buffs will take over trying to prolong their lead.

Colorado 27, UCF 14. 10:03 left in third quarter.

Halftime: Colorado 27, UCF 14

UCF will obtain the second-half kickoff.

Alejandro Mata provides to Colorado’s lead

Alejandro Mata linked on a 36-yard subject objective after which a 46-yarder to increase the Buffs’ lead simply earlier than halftime.

KJ Jefferson finds the top zone

A seven-yard landing run from UCF quarterback KJ Jefferson capped off an eight-play, 68-yard scoring drive.

Colorado 21, UCF 14. 8:41 left in first half.

Dallan Hayden extends Colorado’s lead over UCF

After Will Sheppard scored his first landing of the season, Dallan Hayden adopted swimsuit.

The Ohio State switch operating again cashed in from 14 yards out to present Colorado a two-score lead.

Colorado 21, UCF 7. 12:21 left in first half.

Will Sheppard catches his first landing of the season

It has been a comparatively quiet season for Will Sheppard.

The Vanderbilt switch has put his stamp on this recreation, although, hauling in a 43-yard landing go from Shedeur Sanders.

Colorado 14, UCF 7. Finish of first quarter.

RJ Harvey responds with lengthy landing

It took only one play for UCF to reply to Colorado’s first landing of the day.

RJ Harvey caught a 75-yard landing out of the backfield from KJ Jefferson to tie issues up at seven apiece.

Colorado 7, UCF 7. 3:38 left in first quarter.

Shedeur Sanders connects with Travis Hunter for first rating of recreation

Colorado capped off an 11-play, 80-yard drive with a 23-yard landing go from Shedeur Sanders to Travis Hunter.

Freshman operating again Micah Welch was the catalyst on that drive, dashing for 27 yards.

Colorado 7, UCF 0. 3:49 left in first quarter.

Preston Hodge intercepts KJ Jefferson

UCF was unable to make the most of a Shedeur Sanders turnover.

KJ Jefferson was intercepted by Colorado’s Preston Hodge in the long run zone.

The Buffs will take over at their very own 20-yard line.

Shedeur Sanders intercepted on first drive

It was a disastrous opening drive for the Colorado offense.

Proper guard Kareem Harden was known as for tripping on the Buffs’ first offensive play of the day. The following play was a display screen that went for -1 yards. Shedeur Sanders was intercepted by UCF on third down.

One other ugly begin for the Buffs.

Colorado soccer vs UCF delayed

With heavy rain and lightning within the space, kickoff of Colorado vs. UCF has been delayed by 35 minutes.

The sport is now set to kickoff at 2:20 p.m. MT/4:20 p.m. ET.

Colorado soccer vs UCF time immediately

Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Saturday, Sept. 28 Time: 1:30 p.m. MT/3:30 p.m. ET

1:30 p.m. MT/3:30 p.m. ET Location: FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando

What channel is Colorado soccer vs UCF on immediately?

Watch Colorado football vs UCF live on FuboTV

How to listen to Colorado vs UCF on radio

Mark Johnson, Gary Barnett and Andy Lindahl will be on Colorado football radio network.

SiriusXM 387/ App 977

Colorado vs UCF predictions

Many people might point to the fact that UCF leads the nation in rushing yards per game (375.7) as a reason why the Knights are favored by two touchdowns. What many might not know, though, is that Colorado’s run defense has vastly improved from a year ago.

The Buffs’ defense was 122nd in run defense grade last season, according to Pro Football Focus. They’re 15th through four games of the 2024 campaign.

And while plenty of attention is on the Colorado defense, not enough is on UCF’s defense, which allowed TCU quarterback Josh Hoover to throw for 402 yards and four touchdowns. It makes one wonder what Shedeur Sanders might do against the Knights.

Colorado wins 42-38.

What’s the betting line for Colorado vs UCF football?

UCF is a 14-point favorite to defeat Colorado, according to the BetMGM college football odds, as of Saturday morning.

Colorado vs UCF injury updates

Colorado will get back running back Dallan Hayden (high-ankle sprain) and starting defensive lineman Chidozie Nwankwo (AC joint) on Saturday after they both missed the last two weeks with injuries.

Hayden, an Ohio State transfer, led the Buffs in rushing before being sidelined. Nwankwo, a Houston transfer, is pivotal to the Buffs’ run defense and notched a sack in the season-opening win over North Dakota State.

Deion Sanders said this week that starting safety Shilo Sanders “is on pace to be back,” but his status for Saturday is unclear.

“I’m not going to count out this week (vs. UCF),” Deion Sanders said Tuesday of Shilo. “I’m not going to count that out but if he holds off this week, that’ll give him two more weeks which is pretty smart.”

Colorado vs UCF weather update

Thunderstorms are expected during the afternoon with a 90% chance of rain. The high is 88 degrees.

Colorado football news

