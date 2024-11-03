Game updates, live score in college football

The N.C. State Wolfpack and the Stanford Cardinal play for the primary time on Saturday Midday, ACC Community) at Carter-Finley Stadium in Week 10 of the school soccer season.

Coming off an idle week, the Wolfpack (4-4, 1-3 ACC) will attempt to construct some momentum in opposition to the Cardinal (2-6, 1-4) on homecoming in Raleigh. That is the primary assembly between the packages.

Along with the sport, N.C. State will honor one in every of its all-time nice gamers. Former Wolfpack linebacker Payton Wilson, a member of the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers, will be part of N.C. State’s Ring of Honor on Saturday.

NC State vs Stanford prediction, preview

NC State vs Stanford rating

Stay scoreboard:

NC State 59, Stanford 28: Remaining rating

NC State received 59-28 for its second victory in a row

NC State 52, Stanford 21: Finish of third quarter

NC State has a 52-21 lead on the finish of the third quarter

Jordan Waters has second-longest dashing TD in NC State historical past

NC State working again Jordan Waters had a 94-yard dashing touchdowns within the third quarter to increase the Wolfpack’s result in 52-21.

KC Concepcion dashing landing will get NC State nearer to 40 factors

Following an enormous kickoff return by DK Kaufman, KC Concepcion scored on a 9-yard dashing TD to increase N.C. State’s lead early within the third quarter. The Wolfpack led 38-21 with 11:04 left within the third quarter.

NC State 31, Stanford 14: Halftime

NC State has a 31-14 halftime lead

Keenan Jackson catches CJ Bailey’s second TD go to increase Wolfpack’s lead

N.C. State extensive receiver Keenan Jackson hauled in a landing catch on a go from quarterback CJ Bailey, Bailey’s second of the primary half, to increase the Wolfpack’s result in 31-14 simply earlier than halftime.

Justin Joly catches landing go from CJ Bailey to increase NC State’s lead vs Stanford

NC State has a 24-14 lead after CJ Bailey’s landing go to Justin Joly within the second quarter.

NC State 14, Stanford 7: finish of first quarter

N.C. State has a 14-7 lead on the finish of the primary quarter.

Stanford quarterback Ashton Daniels will get Cardinal on board with dashing TD

Stanford quarterback Ashton Daniels broke free for a 67-yard dashing landing. N.C. State leads 14-7 late within the first quarter.

Jordan Waters provides to NC State lead with Wolfpack’s seconds dashing TD

N.C. State working again Jordan Waters added to the Wolfpack’s lead with the second dashing TD of the afternoon. N.C. State leads 14-0 with 5:06 left within the first quarter.

Hollywood Smothers dashing landing provides NC State early lead vs Stanford

N.C. State working again Hollywood Smothers gave the Wolfpack an early lead with a brief dashing landing.

What channel is NC State vs Stanford right now?

TV Channel: ACC Community

Livestream: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+

Watch NC State vs Stanford on Fubo

N.C. State vs. Stanford will likely be broadcast nationally on ACC Community in Week 10 of the 2024 faculty soccer season. Jorge Sedano and Orlando Franklin will name the sport from the sales space at Carter-Finley Stadium, with Morgan Uber reporting from the sidelines. Streaming choices for the sport embody FUBO, which provides a free trial to new subscribers. Matt Chazanow, Johnny Evans and Tony Haynes could have the radio name on the Wolfpack Sports activities Community.

NC State vs Stanford time right now

Date: Saturday, Nov. 2

Begin time: Midday

Purchase NC State vs Stanford tickets right here

The N.C. State vs. Stanford sport begins at Midday from Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina.

NC State vs Stanford historical past

Collection: First assembly

NC State vs Stanford prediction

NC State 34, Stanford 20: That is the time for the Wolfpack to place all of it collectively on either side of the ball. It’s onerous to think about N.C. State struggling a letdown on the identical day it honors Payton Wilson.

NC State vs Stanford betting odds

Recreation strains and odds from BetMGM will likely be posted as they change into obtainable.

Unfold: NC State is a 10-point favourite

Over/below: 46.5 factors

Moneyline: N.C. State (-375), Stanford (+290)

NC State vs Stanford climate

Temperatures for kickoff will likely be round 65 levels in Raleigh, North Carolina. Winds will likely be between 3-8 mph, with gusts as much as 16 mph.

NC State vs Stanford harm updates

NC State schedule 2024

Aug. 29: Western Carolina (W, 38-21)

Sept. 7: Tennessee (L, 51-10)

Sept. 14: Louisiana Tech (W, 30-20)

Sept. 21: at Clemson (L, 59-35)

Sept. 28: Northern Illinois (W, 24-17)

Oct. 5: Wake Forest (L, 34-30)

Oct. 12: Syracuse (L, 24-17)

Oct. 19: at Cal (W, 24-23)

Oct. 26: OPEN

Nov. 2: Stanford

Nov. 9: Duke

Nov. 16: OPEN

Nov. 21: at Georgia Tech (Thursday)

Nov. 30: at UNC

Stanford schedule 2024

Aug. 30: TCU (L, 34-27)

Sept. 7: Cal Poly (W, 41-7)

Sept. 14: OFF

Sept. 20: at Syracuse (W, 26-24)

Sept. 28: at Clemson (L, 40-14)

Oct. 5: Virginia Tech (L, 31-7)

Oct. 12: at Notre Dame (L, 49-7)

Oct. 19: SMU (L, 40-10)

Oct. 26: Wake Forest (L, 27-24)

Nov. 2: at N.C. State

Nov. 9: OFF

Nov. 16: Louisville

Nov. 23: at California

Nov. 29: at San Jose State

Workers author Rodd Baxley will be reached at [email protected] or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

