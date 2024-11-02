Game updates, live score in college football

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Ole Miss soccer had struggled in current historical past at Arkansas, successful simply two video games there since 2002 earlier than immediately. On Saturday, the Rebels struggled with nothing.

Ole Miss beat Arkansas 63-31 on Saturday at Donald W Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Information have been shattered left and proper.

Receiver Jordan Watkins set the Ole Miss receiving report for yards (254) and touchdowns (5). Quarterback Jaxson Dart turned Ole Miss’ all-time complete offense chief set the single-game complete offense report (562), breaking Archie Manning’s tally of 540 in opposition to Alabama in 1969.

It was No. 18 Ole Miss’ (7-2, 2-2 SEC) most full SEC sport of the season. The Razorbacks fall to 5-4 (3-3).

Ole Miss vs Arkansas rating updates

