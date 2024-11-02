Game updates, live score in college football

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Ole Miss soccer had struggled in current historical past at Arkansas, successful simply two video games there since 2002 earlier than immediately. On Saturday, the Rebels struggled with nothing.

Ole Miss beat Arkansas 63-31 on Saturday at Donald W Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Information have been shattered left and proper.

Receiver Jordan Watkins set the Ole Miss receiving report for yards (254) and touchdowns (5). Quarterback Jaxson Dart turned Ole Miss’ all-time complete offense chief set the single-game complete offense report (562), breaking Archie Manning’s tally of 540 in opposition to Alabama in 1969.

It was No. 18 Ole Miss’ (7-2, 2-2 SEC) most full SEC sport of the season. The Razorbacks fall to 5-4 (3-3).

Ole Miss vs Arkansas rating updates

Remaining: Ole Miss 63, Arkansas 31

Ole Miss 56, Arkansas 31: Hasz 22-yard landing catch (3:14, 4Q)

Ole Miss 63, Arkansas 24: Wright 12-yard landing catch (6:47, 4Q)

The floodgates have opened. Ole Miss backup quarterback Austin Simmons has relieved Jaxson Dart. Simmons will get in on the scoring, main a 10-play drive that was capped off with Dae’Quan Wright’s second landing catch immediately.

The landing tied Ole Miss’ single-game passing landing report.

Ole Miss 56, Arkansas 24: Rodney Hill two-yard landing rush (2:22, 3Q)

Ole Miss 56, Arkansas 17: Watkins 62-yard reception (4:48, 3Q)

Jordan Watkins hauled in his fifth landing catch of the day, establishing a brand new Ole Miss report.

Ole Miss 49, Arkansas 17: Pegues one-yard landing rush (6:59, 3Q)

It is all going proper for Ole Miss. The Rebels have punted simply as soon as and scored seven touchdowns.

Ole Miss 42, Arkansas 17: Singleton 13-yard rush landing (9:49, 2Q)

Ole Miss 42, Arkansas 10: Watkins 11-yard landing catch (12:00, 2Q)

Jordan Watkins can’t be stopped. The senior Ole Miss receiver is as much as 4 touchdowns. In complete he has six catches for 183 yards. His 4 touchdowns are simply a profession excessive.

Halftime: Ole Miss 35, Arkansas 10

The one concern for Ole Miss proper now’s relating to beginning working again Henry Parrish. He was injured simply earlier than halftime and brought again to the locker room. He was carted off with what gave the impression to be a leg damage.

Ole Miss 35, Arkansas 10: Watkins three-yard landing catch (0:05, 2Q)

Have a day, Jordan Watkins. He hauls in his third landing catch of the day from Jaxson Dart, this time on a fade sample. Ole Miss will go to the halftime locker room will all momentum.

Ole Miss 28, Arkansas 10: Dubinion six-yard speeding landing (5:50, 2Q)

Arkansas working again Rashod Dubinion scores the Razorbacks’ first landing.

Ole Miss 28, Arkansas 3: Watkins 66-yard landing catch: (10:07, 2Q)

Ole Miss is pulling away. Dart connects with Watkins for an additional deep go. Watkins has been beating the Razorbacks’ secondary.

Ole Miss 21, Arkansas 3: Watkins 62-yard landing catch (12:10, 2Q)

After starting the sport with a pair prolonged drives, Ole Miss struck quick. Jaxson Dart hit receiver Jordan Watkins on a go route down the appropriate sideline. Watkins caught it in stride and completed the one-play drive with a rating.

Ole Miss 14, Arkansas 3: Wright four-yard landing catch (14:28, 2Q)

The offense’s first landing comes on a nifty play. Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart hits tight finish Dae’Quan Wright on a pop go. Wright was on their lonesome within the Arkansas finish zone.

Second quarter: Ole Miss 7, Arkansas 3

Ole Miss 7, Arkansas 3: Shipley 55-yard subject purpose (3:19, 1Q)

Arkansas quarterback Taylen Inexperienced goes to sideline with damage (5:05, 1Q)

Inexperienced, a dual-threat quarterback, acquired up slowly after he was tackled for a achieve of 14. Redshirt freshman quarterback Malachi Singleton entered the sport.

Ole Miss 7, Arkansas 0: Ivey fumble restoration (6:56, 1Q)

The protection had the offense’s again. After Arkansas mustered a purpose line stand, Ole Miss’ protection got here by. Linebacker TJ Dottery stripped Arkansas quarterback Taylen Inexperienced ultimately zone. Ole Miss defensive finish Jared Ivey jumped on the free ball for a landing.

Razorbacks get big purpose line cease (7:43, 1Q)

Ole Miss working again Ulysses Bentley’s first carry got here in an enormous spot, however he couldn’t convert. On a fourth and-goal play from the Arkansas 1, Bentley was stuffed for no achieve. It ended a promising 13-play, 76-yard drive for the Rebels.

First quarter: Ole Miss 0, Arkansas 0

Arkansas wins the toss. The Razorbacks take the ball first.

Ole Miss receiver Tre Harris might be a game-time resolution

Star Ole Miss receiver has been questionable all week. His standing stays in query, per the newest damage report that printed 90 minutes earlier than kick.

Ole Miss vs Arkansas time immediately

Date: Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 Time: 11 a.m. CT

11 a.m. CT Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas (Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium,)

What channel is Ole Miss vs Arkansas sport on immediately?

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas might be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Mark Jones and Roddy Jones will name the sport from the sales space, with Quint Kessenich reporting from the sidelines. Streaming choices for the sport embrace FUBO, which gives a free trial to new subscribers.

Ole Miss vs Arkansas historical past

Collection report: Arkansas leads, 37-30-1

Arkansas leads, 37-30-1 Ole Miss’ final win: 2023 (27-20)

2023 (27-20) Arkansas’ final win: 2022 (42-27)

Ole Miss vs Arkansas predictions

Ole Miss 27, Arkansas 17: The Razorbacks have a high-powered offense with quarterback Taylen Inexperienced. Regardless of coming off a 58-point efficiency in opposition to Mississippi State, search for Ole Miss’ protection to decelerate the Razorbacks considerably. Essentially the most Arkansas has scored in three video games in opposition to a ranked SEC opponent is 17. Ole Miss’ protection is as much as par with the conferences’ finest.

Ole Miss vs Arkansas betting odds

Recreation traces and odds from BetMGM as of Saturday:

Unfold: Ole Miss (-7.5)

Ole Miss (-7.5) Over/below : 53.5

: 53.5 Moneyline: Ole Miss (-300), Arkansas (+250)

Ole Miss vs Arkansas damage updates

Ole Miss soccer damage report vs Arkansas: Newest replace on Tre Harris in Week 10 sport

Ole Miss vs Arkansas climate replace

The forecast of rain has not materialized. It is cloudy and 65 levels at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. There was a lightweight drizzle that’s projected to taper off at kickoff at 11 a.m.

Ole Miss soccer 2024 schedule

Aug. 31: vs. Furman (76-0 W)

Sept. 7: vs. Center Tennessee (52-3 W)

Sept. 14: at Wake Forest (40-6 W)

Sept. 21: vs. Georgia Southern (52-13 W)

Sept. 28: vs. Kentucky (20-17 L)

Oct. 5: at South Carolina (27-3 W)

Oct. 12: at LSU (29-26 L OT)

Oct. 26: vs. Oklahoma (26-14 win)

Nov. 2: at Arkansas

Nov. 9: vs. Georgia

Nov. 23: at Florida

Nov. 29: vs. Mississippi State

Arkansas soccer 2024 schedule

Aug. 31: vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (70-0, W)

Sept. 7: at Oklahoma State (39-31, L)

Sept. 14: vs. UAB (37-27, W)

Sept. 21: at Auburn (24-14, W)

Sept. 28: vs. Texas A&M (21-17, L)

Oct. 5: vs. Tennessee (19-14, W)

Oct. 19: vs. LSU (34-10, L)

Oct. 26: at Mississippi State (58-25, W)

Nov. 2: vs. Ole Miss (11 a.m., ESPN)

(11 a.m., ESPN) Nov. 16: vs. Texas

Nov. 23: vs. Louisiana Tech

Nov. 30: at Missouri

Ole Miss soccer information

Sam Hutchens covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger.