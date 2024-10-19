Connect with us

Game updates, live score from Week 8 SEC game

Over the course of its illustrious historical past, Texas soccer has been a part of a number of matchups that had been dubbed “The Sport of the Century,” from its 1969 win in opposition to Arkansas to its iconic victory in opposition to top-ranked USC within the nationwide championship sport on the finish of the 2005 season.

The Longhorns’ sport Saturday in opposition to Georgia received’t be fairly that, nevertheless it received’t be terribly far off from it, both.

The matchup between No. 1 Texas and No. 4 Georgia at Darrell Okay. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin is likely one of the most hotly anticipated of the 2024 school soccer season, with the winner getting a vital leg up within the race for an SEC championship and a coveted spot within the 12-team Faculty Soccer Playoff.

