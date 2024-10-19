Game updates, live score from Week 8 SEC game

Over the course of its illustrious historical past, Texas soccer has been a part of a number of matchups that had been dubbed “The Sport of the Century,” from its 1969 win in opposition to Arkansas to its iconic victory in opposition to top-ranked USC within the nationwide championship sport on the finish of the 2005 season.

The Longhorns’ sport Saturday in opposition to Georgia received’t be fairly that, nevertheless it received’t be terribly far off from it, both.

The matchup between No. 1 Texas and No. 4 Georgia at Darrell Okay. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin is likely one of the most hotly anticipated of the 2024 school soccer season, with the winner getting a vital leg up within the race for an SEC championship and a coveted spot within the 12-team Faculty Soccer Playoff.

REQUIRED READING:Texas soccer vs Georgia Bulldogs: Scouting report, prediction

With a setback in opposition to Alabama already on their resume, the Bulldogs have a a lot smaller margin for error the remainder of the best way. A loss to the Longhorns wouldn’t essentially knock them out of playoff rivalry, however it could make their highway there rather more perilous.

Will probably be simply the third top-five matchup within the 100-year historical past of Darrell Okay Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium and the primary since 2006, when No. 2 Texas and freshman quarterback Colt McCoy misplaced to No. 1 Ohio State 24-7.

Following a 34-3 rout of archrival Oklahoma in final Saturday’s Crimson River Rivalry, coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns are 6-0 for the primary time since 2009. With a win in opposition to Kirby Sensible and Georgia, this system’s desires of a nationwide championship would get that rather more life like.

Observe alongside right here for the dwell rating, updates and highlights from the sport between Texas and Georgia:

REQUIRED READING:Georgia-Texas a household affair for Bulldog O-line coach Stacy Searels and daughter Taylor

Georgia soccer vs Texas rating

TEAMS 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q F GEORGIA — — — — — TEXAS — — — — —

Georgia vs Texas dwell updates

Pregame

Isaiah Bond damage replace

Texas seems to be as if it should have considered one of its most necessary and productive gamers for Saturday’s matchup with Georgia.

Isaiah Bond, the Longhorns’ main receiver, is now not listed on the SEC availability report and was on the sector for pre-game warmups.

This season, Bond has 21 catches for 369 yards and three touchdowns, all of that are workforce highs.

Tate Ratledge damage replace

Georgia offensive lineman Tate Ratledge was listed on the SEC’s availability report Friday as possible. Within the hours main as much as the competition, although, his standing has been modified to a game-time choice.

Drew Brees at Georgia-Texas

Among the many celebrities at Darrell Okay. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin for Saturday’s sport is a well-known face to any soccer fan.

Former NFL star quarterback Drew Brees is on the sector earlier than the sport. Although he did not attend both faculty, Brees grew up within the Austin space and was a star at Westlake Excessive College, a Texas prep powerhouse that has additionally produced Justin Tucker and Nick Foles, amongst others.

Georgia-Texas ‘Faculty GameDay’ picks

This is a take a look at how the panel on ESPN’s “Faculty GameDay” picked the Georgia-Texas sport to unfold, with Kirk Herbstreit abstaining from a prediction since he’ll be calling Saturday night time’s sport on ABC:

Desmond Howard : Texas

: Texas Nick Saban : Texas

: Texas Pat McAfee : Texas

: Texas Scottie Scheffler : Texas

: Texas Lee Corso: Texas

Georgia uniform vs Texas

The Bulldogs will likely be going with their conventional highway uniform Saturday at Texas — white jerseys, grey pants and purple helmets.

Will Uga be at Georgia vs Texas?

One of many burning off-the-field questions getting into Saturday’s sport was whether or not Georgia’s well-known dwell bulldog mascot, Uga, can be making the journey to Austin for a possible reunion with Bevo, Texas’ dwell longhorn mascot, after the 2 squared off on the 2019 Sugar Bowl.

The reply to that query is not any, with Uga’s handler, Charles Seiler, telling the Athens Banner-Herald that the beloved bulldog wouldn’t be on his option to Texas.

“This canine is simply two and two months,” Seiler stated. “He hadn’t been on a aircraft but, hand’t been on a bus but. The journey is simply too far for us.”

What channel is Georgia vs Texas sport on right now?

The sport between the Longhorns and Bulldogs will air on ABC. Chris Fowler (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) will likely be on the decision whereas Katie George serves because the sideline reporter. Streaming choices for the sport embrace the ESPN app, ESPN+ and Fubo, the final of which gives a free trial to potential subscribers.

Watch Texas vs. Georgia soccer dwell with Fubo (free trial)

Georgia vs Texas begin time

Date: Saturday, October 19

Saturday, October 19 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Location: Darrell Okay Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium (Austin, Texas)

Texas and Georgia are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 19 at Darrell Okay Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

REQUIRED READING:There are 11 remaining school soccer unbeatens. Predicting when every will lose

Georgia vs Texas sequence historical past

Sequence document: Texas leads 4-1

Texas leads 4-1 Georgia’s final win: 1984 (Georgia 10, Texas 9)

1984 (Georgia 10, Texas 9) Texas’ final win: 2018 (Texas 28, Georgia 21)

Georgia vs Texas predictions

Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman: Texas 35, Georgia 27

“For no matter motive, the Bulldogs haven’t performed up their ordinary excessive requirements on protection. A visit to Austin to face a red-hot Longhorn squad isn’t the easiest way to get issues proper.“

Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia 27, Texas 26

“Texas is off to its first 6-0 begin since 2009, nevertheless it hasn’t performed a workforce at present within the high 20 of the ESPN SP+ rankings. The Bulldogs are the extra determined workforce after stumbling at Alabama, however that would work each methods. Going with Texas might be the sensible transfer, however this choose is made principally in religion that Georgia will summon its greatest sport with a few of its high playmakers rising up. Sensible has squeezed that out of his workforce too usually previously.“

Invoice Bender, The Sporting Information: Texas 30, Georgia 24

“The Bulldogs have been an underdog simply twice underneath Kirby Sensible, and that could be a harmful sport. The Longhorns have been the extra full workforce this season. Texas ranks within the high 10 in scoring offense and scoring protection. Georgia has pressured simply 5 turnovers this season, and the Bulldogs haven’t had a constant working sport. Texas averages 5.1 yards per speeding try, and if they’ll get 4 yards or extra the Bulldogs will likely be hassle. The underdog has lined in each top-five showdowns this season. We nonetheless just like the Longhorns by a TD.“

Georgia vs Texas betting odds

Sport traces and odds from BetMGM as of Thursday, Oct. 17

Unfold: Texas (-4.5)

Texas (-4.5) Over/underneath : 55.5 factors

: 55.5 factors Moneyline: Texas -105, Georgia -115

Georgia vs Texas damage updates

Georgia ― OL Tate Ratledge, possible; DL Jordan Corridor, possible; OL Jared Wilson, possible; RB Roderick Robinson II, out; ILB Smael Mondon Jr., out; RB Branson Robinson, out; DL Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, out

― OL Tate Ratledge, possible; DL Jordan Corridor, possible; OL Jared Wilson, possible; RB Roderick Robinson II, out; ILB Smael Mondon Jr., out; RB Branson Robinson, out; DL Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, out Texas — WR Isaiah Bond, possible; DB Derek Williams Jr., out; RB CJ Baxter, out; RB Christian Clark, out; RB Velton Gardner, out; OL Trevor Goosby, out

Georgia vs Texas climate replace

In accordance with a forecast from the Climate Channel, it will likely be clear on Saturday night time in Austin, with the temperature dropping right down to a low of 59. Winds will likely be blowing east at 5 to 10 miles per hour, with a 3% likelihood of rain.

REQUIRED READING:Opinion: No. 1 Texas soccer right here to devour Georgia, even when Kirby Sensible anointed king

Texas soccer 2024 schedule

This is a take a look at Texas’ full 2024 soccer schedule, together with out there kickoff instances and tv info:

All instances Jap.

Saturday, Aug. 31: vs. Colorado State (W, 52-0)

vs. Colorado State (W, 52-0) Saturday, Sept. 7: at No. 21 Michigan (W, 31-12)

at No. 21 Michigan (W, 31-12) Saturday, Sept. 14: vs. UTSA (W, 56-7)

vs. UTSA (W, 56-7) Saturday, Sept. 21: vs. Louisiana Monroe (W, 51-3)

vs. Louisiana Monroe (W, 51-3) Saturday, Sept. 28: vs. Mississippi State* (W, 35-13)

vs. Mississippi State* (W, 35-13) Saturday, Oct. 5: BYE

BYE Saturday, Oct. 12: vs. No. 16 Oklahoma* (W, 34-3)

vs. No. 16 Oklahoma* (W, 34-3) Saturday, Oct. 19: vs. No. 4 Georgia* | 7:30 p.m. | ABC (Fubo)

vs. No. 4 Georgia* | 7:30 p.m. | ABC (Fubo) Saturday, Oct. 26: at Vanderbilt*

at Vanderbilt* Saturday, Nov. 2: BYE

BYE Saturday, Nov. 9: vs. Florida* | Midday | ABC or ESPN (Fubo)

vs. Florida* | Midday | ABC or ESPN (Fubo) Saturday, Nov. 16 : at Arkansas* | Midday | ABC or ESPN (Fubo)

: at Arkansas* | Midday | ABC or ESPN (Fubo) Saturday, Nov. 23: vs. Kentucky*

vs. Kentucky* Saturday, Nov. 30: at No. 14 Texas A&M*

* Denotes SEC sport

Georgia soccer 2024 schedule

This is a take a look at Georgia’s full 2024 soccer schedule, together with out there kickoff instances and tv info:

All instances Jap.

Saturday, Aug. 31 : vs. Clemson (W, 34-3)

: vs. Clemson (W, 34-3) Saturday, Sept. 7 : vs. Tennessee Tech (W, 48-3)

: vs. Tennessee Tech (W, 48-3) Saturday, Sept. 14 : at Kentucky* (W, 13-12)

: at Kentucky* (W, 13-12) Saturday, Sept. 21: BYE

BYE Saturday, Sept. 28 : at No. 4 Alabama* (L, 41-34)

: at No. 4 Alabama* (L, 41-34) Saturday, Oct. 5 : vs. Auburn* (W, 31-13)

: vs. Auburn* (W, 31-13) Saturday, Oct. 12 : vs. Mississippi State* (W, 41-31)

: vs. Mississippi State* (W, 41-31) Saturday, Oct. 19 : at No. 1 Texas* | 7:30 p.m. | ABC (Fubo)

: at No. 1 Texas* | 7:30 p.m. | ABC (Fubo) Saturday, Oct. 26: BYE

BYE Saturday, Nov. 2 : vs. Florida* (Jacksonville) | 3:30 p.m. | ABC (Fubo)

: vs. Florida* (Jacksonville) | 3:30 p.m. | ABC (Fubo) Saturday, Nov. 9 : at No. 15 Ole Miss*

: at No. 15 Ole Miss* Saturday, Nov. 16 : vs. No. 10 Tennessee*

: vs. No. 10 Tennessee* Saturday, Nov. 23 : vs. UMass | 12:45 a.m. | SEC Community (Fubo)

: vs. UMass | 12:45 a.m. | SEC Community (Fubo) Friday, Nov. 29: vs. Georgia Tech | 7:30 p.m. | ABC (Fubo)

* Denotes SEC sport

Texas soccer information

Georgia soccer information

We often advocate attention-grabbing services. Should you make a purchase order by clicking one of many hyperlinks, we might earn an affiliate price. USA TODAY Community newsrooms function independently, and this doesn’t affect our protection.