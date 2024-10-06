Game updates, live score from Week 6

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — In a crowd closely donned in crimson, white and grey, Alabama soccer was surprised into silence Saturday afternoon by Vanderbilt.

One week after a dramatic victory in opposition to Georgia, the No. 2 Crimson Tide fell sufferer to the “rat entice” sport, falling to Vanderbilt 40-35 and igniting pandemonium at FirstBank Stadium for Alabama’s first lack of the Kalen DeBoer period.

Alabama’s loss to Vanderbilt was its first outright loss in opposition to the crew since 1984. Three earlier Alabama wins in opposition to the Commodores have been both vacated or forfeited.

Diego Pavia and the Vanderbilt offense secured the win with 5 minutes left, scoring his second landing cross of the day to Kamrean Johnson to offer the Commodores a 12-point benefit.

Jalen Milroe and the Alabama offense, which had 396 yards of offense – the identical because the Commodores offense – scored a landing with 2:46 left on a 2-yard finish round to freshman Ryan Williams. However a Vanderbilt first down secured the upset win in opposition to the Crimson Tide.

Vanderbilt’s offense held a big time-of-possession benefit, holding onto the soccer for greater than 40 minutes of sport time.

Up subsequent, Alabama will host South Carolina Oct. 12 at 11 a.m.

Right here’s what occurred in Alabama’s 12-point loss to Vanderbilt.

(This story will likely be up to date all through the sport.)

Vanderbilt scores fourth-quarter landing, added to Alabama lead

5:07, This fall: Vanderbilt cannot be slowed down. Diego Pavia discovered Kamrean Johnson for a 6-yard rating, giving the Commodores a 40-28 lead.

Jalen Milroe strip sack provides Vanderbilt possession

9:36, This fall: One other turnover has given Vanderbilt possession with lower than 10 minutes to go. Jalen Milroe was sacked by Miles Capers, who compelled a fumble recovered by the Commodores.

Vanderbilt grows lead with area purpose

10:35, This fall: Vanderbilt has added a cushion to its lead with a 33-yard area purpose, ending a 60-yard drive that lasted 5:26. Alabama trails Vanderbilt 33-28 with 10:35 left within the sport.

Finish of Q3: Vanderbilt 30, Alabama 28

Alabama trails Vanderbilt 30-28 heading into the fourth quarter with the Commodores on the Alabama 40-yard line.

Ryan Williams landing brings Alabama again to one-score deficit

Ryan Williams does it once more. The Alabama freshman took a 58-yard cross from Jalen Milroe, evaded a number of tackles and scored his sixth landing of the season. Alabama trails Vanderbilt 30-28.

Diego Pavia landing extends Vanderbilt lead vs Alabama

2:53, Q3: On a fourth-and-short at midfield, Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia related on a 36-yard heave to Junior Sherrill for his first passing landing of the day. Vanderbilt leads Alabama 30-21

Jalen Milroe unlawful ahead cross forces Alabama punt

A highlight-reel throw by Jalen Milroe to Germie Bernard deep in Alabama’s personal territory was known as again. Milroe was forward of the road of scrimmage, and the completion was known as an unlawful ahead cross. After an Alabama punt, the Commodores takes over on the Alabama 45-yard line.

Alabama protection forces Vanderbilt punt

6:15, Q3: Vanderbilt’s offense continued to push Alabama’s protection, changing on two third downs and taking almost six minutes off the clock. However the Crimson Tide compelled a punt after a number of tackles-for-loss by Que Robinson.

Jalen Milroe scores to open Alabama second half

12:01, Q3: Jalen Milroe and the Alabama offense began quick in opposition to the Vanderbilt protection. Milroe led the Crimson Tide on a five-play 53-yard landing drive capped off on a 14-yard quarterback rush. Emmanuel Henderson started the drive wit a 46-yard kickoff return.

Jaeden Roberts again at proper guard at first of Alabama-Vanderbilt second half

Alabama has its beginning offensive line again at first of the second half. Jaeden Roberts was again at proper guard after Geno VanDeMark performed on the finish of the primary half. Roberts was seen on the sideline together with his helmet in palms.

Alabama vs Vanderbilt first half stats

Alabama Vanderbilt Whole Yds 157 186 Go Yds 99 96 Rush Yds 58 90 Penalties 3-33 2-10 1st Downs 6 14 third Downs 2-4 7-10 4th Downs 0-0 0-0 Whole Performs 23 40 Avg Yds/Play 6.8 4.7 Avg Yds/Completion 16.5 16 Avg Yds/Rush 4.5 3 Sack-Adj Rush Yd(Avg) 61 (5.1) 90 (3) Crimson Zone 2-2 2-2 Time of Poss 8:32 21:28 Turnovers (Def Pts Off) 1 (6) 0 (0) Fumbles-Misplaced 0-0 0-0 Sacks (Def Yds) 0 (0) 1 (3) TFL (Def Yds) 3 (4) 3 (7)

Half: Alabama trails Vanderbilt on the highway

Alabama has floor to make up within the ultimate half-hour in opposition to Vanderbilt. The Crimson Tide path the Commodores 23-14 at halftime.

Alabama cuts deficit with Jam Miller landing

1:24, Q2: Jam Miller reduce into Vanderbilts lead in opposition to Alabama together with his second landing rush of the day, ending a 9-play, 83-yard drive that lasted 2:41. Alabama trails Vanderbilt 23-14

Geno VanDeMark enters sport at proper guard

Alabama proper guard Geno VanDeMark entered the sport for Jaeden Roberts on the two-minute break of the second quarter. Roberts was seen on the sideline together with his helmet.

Kobe Prentice reception extends Alabama drive late in Q2

2:24, Q2: A 15-yard cross from Jalen Milroe to Kobe Prentice resulted in a concentrating on assessment. No foul was given. Alabama has a primary down on the 50. Prentice left the sport with an damage.

Vanderbilt extends Alabama lead with 51-yard area purpose

4:10, Q2: Vanderbilt extends its result in 23-7 after a 51-yard area purpose by Brock Taylor

Alabama offense three-and-out vs Vanderbilt protection

8:20, Q2: Alabama’s offense cannot discover any momentum. After an incomplete connection between Jalen Milroe and Ryan Williams on third down, the Crimson Tide will punt. Alabama’s drive lasted three drives for -3 yards: a sack by Nick Rinaldi.

Alabama fumble erased, Emmanuel Henderson was down on the 13-yard line

9:24, Q2: A back-breaking turnover has been erased for Alabama soccer. Emmanuel Henderson misplaced the soccer when he was tackled, however was dominated down. Crimson Tide takes over at its personal 13-yard line.

Vanderbilt retains possession on Alabama kickoff fumble

9:24, Q2: Vanderbilt has the ball again in Alabama’s pink zone after a fumble by Emmanuel Henderson on the 13-yard line.

Sedrick Alexander scores second TD of Vanderbilt-Alabama

9:32, Q2: Sedrick Alexander has his second landing of the day for Vanderbilt, capping off a 17-play, 75-yard drive lasting 9:50. An unlawful numbering penalty, a face masks in opposition to Jihaad Campbell and a roughing the passer penalty by Que Robinson prolonged a scoring drive that originally resulted in a 40-yard punt. Vanderbilt leads 20-7

Finish of Q1: Vanderbilt 13, Alabama 7

Alabama is trailing Vanderbilt after the primary quarter. Sedrick Alexander has a dashing landing for the Commodores, whereas the protection scored off a Jalen Milroe interception. Jam Miller has Alabama’s solely rating.

:11, Q1: Penalty continues Vanderbilt drive vs Alabama

After Alabama seemingly compelled a 40-yard punt by Jesse Mirco, Vanderbilt acquired the ball again on the Crimson Tide 47 after an unlawful numbering name. Each Zabien Brown and Ryan Williams, who put on No. 2, have been on the sector through the punt.

4:22, Q1: Jam Miller scores Alabama first landing vs Vanderbilt

Alabama is now on the board because of operating again Jam Miller. Miller ended a 7-play, 75-yard drive with an 8-yard landing run to the left facet behind deal with Kadyn Proctor and Tyler Booker.

8:03, Q1: Jalen Milroe interception returned for Vanderbilt landing

Issues have gone from unhealthy to worse for Alabama. A Jalen Milroe tipped cross was returned for a 29-yard landing by Randon Fountenette. The additional-point try was blocked. Vanderbilt leads 13-0.

Diego Pavia opens Alabama-Vanderbilt with 10-play landing drive

8:46, Q1: Diego Pavia ran the Vanderbilt offense and not using a hitch to start out the sport in opposition to Alabama, main a 10-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 5-yard run by Sedrick Alexander. Vanderbilt had 5 first downs and had two third-down conversions.

Alabama vs Vanderbilt coin toss

Alabama wins the coin toss. Defers to the second half. Vanderbilt will begin with the ball.

LB Justin Jefferson warming up earlier than Alabama vs Vanderbilt

Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson is in uniform and warming up earlier than the Vanderbilt sport. He’s listed as a game-time choice per the SEC availability report.

Alabama soccer information

Right here’s what it’s essential to know earlier than Alabama-Vanderbilt

Which NFL groups are at FirstBank Stadium for Alabama-Vanderbilt?

Listed below are all of the NFL representatives at FirstBank Stadium for Alabama-Vanderbilt:

Los Angeles Rams

New Orleans Saints

Tennessee Titans

Washington Commanders

Arizona Cardinals

New York Giants

Houston Texans

Philadelphia Eagles

Baltimore Ravens

Alabama damage report earlier than Vanderbilt sport

No modifications for Alabama soccer forward of its matchup with Vanderbilt. Broad receiver Kendrick Legislation is out, whereas linebacker Justin Jefferson was listed as a game-time choice.

Alabama vs Vanderbilt climate replace

In response to the Nationwide Climate Service, FirstBank Stadium ought to see sunny circumstances for Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Saturday afternoon with a excessive close to 87.

Alabama vs Vanderbilt historical past

Alabama has 60 wins in 83 conferences in opposition to Vanderbilt. It’s the second-most wins Alabama has had in opposition to one SEC opponent behind Mississippi State (86).

The Commodores’ final outright win in opposition to the Crimson Tide got here in 1984 in Tuscaloosa. Alabama has not misplaced to Vanderbilt in Nashville since 1969.

Vanderbilt soccer 2024 schedule

Aug. 31: Vanderbilt 34, Virginia Tech 27 OT

Sept. 7: Vanderbilt 55, Alcorn State 0

Sept. 14: Georgia State 36, Vanderbilt 32

Sept. 21: Missouri 30, Vanderbilt 27 2OT

Oct. 5: Vanderbilt vs. Alabama; 3:15 p.m., SEC Community

Oct. 12: Vanderbilt at Kentucky; 6:45 p.m., SEC Community

Oct. 19: Vanderbilt vs. Ball State; 6 p.m., ESPN+

Oct. 26: Vanderbilt vs. Texas

Nov. 2: Vanderbilt at Auburn

Nov. 9: Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina

Nov. 23: Vanderbilt at LSU

Nov. 30: Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee

Alabama soccer 2024 schedule

Aug. 31: Alabama 63, Western Kentucky 0

Sept. 7: Alabama 42, South Florida 16

Sept. 14: Alabama 42, Wisconsin 10

Sept. 28: Alabama 41, Georgia 34

Oct. 5: Alabama at Vanderbilt; 3:15 p.m., SEC Community

Oct. 12: Alabama vs. South Carolina; 11 a.m., ABC

Oct. 19: Alabama at Tennessee

Oct. 26: Alabama vs. Missouri

Nov. 9: Alabama at LSU

Nov. 16: Alabama vs. Mercer; 1 p.m., SEC Community

Nov. 23: Alabama at Oklahoma

Nov. 30: Alabama vs. Auburn

Alabama vs Vanderbilt time right now

Date: Saturday, Oct. 5

Saturday, Oct. 5 Time: 3:15 p.m.

3:15 p.m. Location: FirstBank Stadium; Nashville, Tennessee

What channel is Alabama vs Vanderbilt sport on right now?

The Alabama vs. Vanderbilt sport will likely be broadcast on SEC Community with streaming choices on Fubo, which provides a free trial, and ESPN+.

Hearken to Alabama vs Vanderbilt on the radio

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt will likely be broadcast reside on WFFN FM (95.3) in Tuscaloosa and WBPT FM (106.9) in Birmingham.

Listed below are the announcers for the Alabama-Vanderbilt sport:

Chris Stewart (play-by-play)

Tyler Watts (evaluation)

