Game updates, live score from Week 6

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — In a crowd closely donned in crimson, white and grey, Alabama soccer was surprised into silence Saturday afternoon by Vanderbilt. 

One week after a dramatic victory in opposition to Georgia, the No. 2 Crimson Tide fell sufferer to the “rat entice” sport, falling to Vanderbilt 40-35 and igniting pandemonium at FirstBank Stadium for Alabama’s first lack of the Kalen DeBoer period. 

Alabama’s loss to Vanderbilt was its first outright loss in opposition to the crew since 1984. Three earlier Alabama wins in opposition to the Commodores have been both vacated or forfeited. 

Diego Pavia and the Vanderbilt offense secured the win with 5 minutes left, scoring his second landing cross of the day to Kamrean Johnson to offer the Commodores a 12-point benefit. 

