No. 21 Texas A&M soccer (4-1, 2-0 SEC) hosts No. 9 Missouri (4-0, 1-0) on Saturday in Kyle Subject and enters the third quarter with a dominant 24-0 lead.

After a three-week hiatus, beginning quarterback Conner Weigman is formally again underneath middle for the Aggies, and he and the remaining offense have been in a position to money in on 4 scoring drives within the first two quarters of motion.

The operating sport was the spotlight of the primary half as A&M notched three landing runs, two of which have been by Amari Daniels and one by Le’Veon Moss.

Nevertheless, it was Weigman who led the best way, going 15-for-19 for 193 passing yards and including 37 yards on the bottom. He had the Aggies’ offense in rhythm and accountable for the sport’s tempo.

The Aggies’ protection was relentless within the first half as properly, tallying three sacks and surrendering zero factors within the course of. With well timed defensive stops and tight protection that restricted big-time playmaker Luther Burden III and Theo Wease Jr. to 3 receptions whole, it was a full staff effort to leap out to the lead A&M took into the break.

Watch Texas A&M soccer vs Missouri stay on ESPN+ (subscribe at this time)

Texas A&M vs Missouri rating updates

This fall, 11:00 — Moss provides his third landing of the day

The Aggies proceed to pour it on in opposition to Missouri; this time, Moss scores his second landing of the half and his third of the sport as A&M goes up 41-7. It has been a dominant day on the bottom for A&M scoring 4 touchdowns to date.

Q3, 5:06 — Tigers present some battle

The Aggies shutout is over, because the Missouri Tigers cap off a five-play 77-yard drive with a 59-yard landing reception to Wease to tighten to result in 34-7.

Q3, 6:30 — A&M provides three extra

Two possesions, two scoring drives for the Aggies to open the second half. This time it was the leg of Bond from 38 yards to push the result in 34 as they capped off an eight-play 40-yard drive that chewed up 6:44.

Q3, 14:47 — Aggies maintain foot on gasoline pedal

After leaping out to a 24-0 lead on the break, A&M opened the second half with the soccer and continued their onslaught. Their subsequent rating took just one play, as Moss grabbed his second landing of the day from 75 yards out to offer the Aggies a 31-0 lead.

Halftime rating: Texas A&M 24, Missouri 0

The Aggies dominated the primary half from the bounce and entered the break with a three-score lead. Aided by a relentless protection and an offense that has been environment friendly and opportunistic, A&M heads into halftime in full management.

Q2, 6:34 — A&M dominating the primary half

After leaping out a 17-0 lead, the Aggies have been picked up a well timed third-down conversion to increase an 11-play 83-yard drive, capping the drive with a 1-yard Le’Veon Moss landing to increase their result in 24-0.

Q2, 14:27 — Aggies firing on all cylinders

You could not have requested for a greater begin to the day for the Aggies. Their protection has made well timed stops, and their offense has been clean early. After an eight-play, 65-yard drive, operating again Amari Daniels added his second landing of the afternoon with one other 1-yard run to increase A&M’s result in 17-0.

Q1, 5:01 — Aggies lengthen result in 10

After a pressured three-and-out by the A&M protection, Weigman and the offense string collectively a seven-play, 46-yard drive capped by a 44-yard area objective from kicker Randy Bond to increase their result in 10.

Q1, 9:17 — Aggies strike first

Conner Weigman’s first possession following a three-week absence was successful. The quarterback was on time and performed with good rhythm, and the operating sport adopted swimsuit with good execution of their very own. The eight-play, 60-yard drive was capped off by Amari Daniels, who punched within the sport’s first rating from one yard out to make it 7-0.

Conner Weigman to start out at this time

After lacking the previous three video games, the Week 1 starter is again underneath middle. Marcel Reed is the backup after a 3-0 run, together with a win over rival Arkansas.

Texas A&M vs Missouri time at this time

Date: Oct. 5

Oct. 5 Time: 11 a.m.

11 a.m. Location: Kyle Subject in School Station.

Aggies vs. Tigers begins at 11 a.m. at Kyle Subject. Temperatures ought to hover within the excessive 80s to low 90s throughout Saturday’s sport, with little probability for rain.

What channel is Texas A&M vs Missouri sport on at this time?

TV channel: ABC, ESPN

ABC, ESPN Streaming: ESPN++, Fubo

ESPN++, Fubo Radio: 1370 AM in Austin; 1150 AM, 93.7 FM in School Station.

Texas A&M vs. Missouri will likely be broadcast nationally on ABC. Joe Tessitore and Jordan Rodgers will name the sport from the sales space at Kyle Subject, with Stormy Buonantony reporting from the sidelines. Streaming choices for the sport embody Paramount+, CBS’s subscription streaming service and Fubo, which presents a free trial to new subscribers.

Texas A&M vs Missouri historical past

Collection file: Texas A&M leads, 9-7

Texas A&M leads, 9-7 Texas A&M’s final win: Oct. 16, 2021 (35-14)

Oct. 16, 2021 (35-14) Missouri’s final win: Nov. 15, 2014 (34-27)

Texas A&M vs Missouri predictions

Tony Catalina: Texas A&M 24, Missouri 21. The Aggies have answered each problem thrown their approach since Week 1 concluded, and Missouri comes into city and presents one other robust check. Kyle Subject will likely be able to rock, and the Aggies will likely be too.

Cedric Golden: Missouri 31, Texas A&M 24. Quarterback Marcel Reed is an rising playmaker however will coach Mike Elko return to starter Conner Weigman? This sport will go all the way down to the wire however I am going with the extra skilled quarterback in Brady Cook dinner and Luther Burden III, who’s due for a breakout sport.

Texas A&M vs Missouri betting odds

Recreation strains and odds from BetMGM as of Saturday:

Unfold: Texas A&M is favored by 2½.

Texas A&M is favored by 2½. Over/underneath : 48.5

: 48.5 Moneyline: Aggies -135, Tigers +110

Texas A&M vs Missouri damage updates

Aggies damage updates

Will likely be up to date when made obtainable

Out:

Questionable:

Possible:

Tigers damage updates

Will likely be up to date when made obtainable

Out:

Questionable:

Possible:

Texas A&M vs Missouri climate replace

Cloud cowl is predicted in School Station, with rain a risk however not assured. The temperature will likely be within the mid-80s for kickoff.

Texas A&M 2024 schedule

Aug. 31: A&M misplaced to Notre Dame, 23-13

Sept. 7: A&M beat McNeese State, 52-10

Sept. 14: A&M beat Florida, 33-20

Sept. 21: A&M beat Bowling Inexperienced, 26-20

Sept. 28: A&M beat Arkansas, 21-17

Oct. 5 vs Missouri, 11 a.m.

Oct. 19 at Mississippi State, TBD

Oct. 26 vs. LSU, TBD

Nov. 2 at South Carolina, TBD

Nov. 16 vs New Mexico State, 6:45 p.m.

Nov. 23 at Auburn, TBD

Nov. 30 vs. Texas, TBD

Missouri soccer 2024 schedule

Aug. 29: Tigers beat Murray State, 51-0

Sept. 7: Tigers beat Buffalo, 38-0

Sept. 14: Tigers beat Boston School, 27-21

Sept. 21: Tigers beat Vanderbilt, W 30-27

Sept. 28: BYE WEEK

Oct. 5 at Texas A&M, 11 a.m.

Oct. 12 at UMass, 11 a.m.

Oct. 19 vs. Auburn, TBD

Oct. 26 at Alabama, TBD

Nov. 9 vs. Oklahoma, TBD

Nov. 16 at South Carolina, TBD

Nov. 23 at Mississippi State, TBD

Nov. 30 vs. Arkansas, TBD

Texas A&M soccer information

We often suggest fascinating services and products. In the event you make a purchase order by clicking one of many hyperlinks, we could earn an affiliate payment. USA TODAY Community newsrooms function independently, and this doesn’t affect our protection.