Game updates, live score for Week 6

No. 21 Texas A&M soccer (4-1, 2-0 SEC) hosts No. 9 Missouri (4-0, 1-0) on Saturday in Kyle Subject and enters the third quarter with a dominant 24-0 lead.

After a three-week hiatus, beginning quarterback Conner Weigman is formally again underneath middle for the Aggies, and he and the remaining offense have been in a position to money in on 4 scoring drives within the first two quarters of motion.

The operating sport was the spotlight of the primary half as A&M notched three landing runs, two of which have been by Amari Daniels and one by Le’Veon Moss.

Nevertheless, it was Weigman who led the best way, going 15-for-19 for 193 passing yards and including 37 yards on the bottom. He had the Aggies’ offense in rhythm and accountable for the sport’s tempo.

