Game Thread: TCU Football vs. Houston Cougars

The TCU Horned Frogs (3-2; 1-1) proceed Large 12 play internet hosting the Houston Cougars (1-4; 0-2) underneath the Friday Evening Lights of Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Houston made a training change after its first season within the Large 12, relieving present TCU Analyst Dana Holgorsen of his duties and bringing in former Tulane coach Willie Fritz to steer the Cougars. It’s been a tough begin to the Fritz tenure, together with consecutive shutout losses to open Large 12 play. Houston did decide up a win towards Rice to deliver again the Bayou Bucket and gave Oklahoma a troublesome sport in Norman. The UH protection has been stout, rating as one of many high models nationally in yards per sport allowed. Offensively the Cougars have struggled mightily with turnovers, with QB Donovan Smith throwing 5 interceptions already this season, with solely two landing passes.

TCU has demonstrated turnover points as nicely with an accumulation of fumbles added to the 4 Josh Hoover interceptions. Apart from these picks, Hoover has been phenomenal to start out the season, at present ranked third nationally in whole passing yards and including 14 move TDs. His high goal Jack Bech was not too long ago added to the Biletnikoff Award watch listing, as his 35 receptions for 647 yards and 6 TDs has him on tempo for the most effective pass-catching season in TCU historical past. Surrounded by extra weapons Eric McAlister, JP Richardson, and Savion Williams, the TCU move sport is likely one of the deadliest within the nation.

Which staff will come away victorious tonight in Fort Value? Be part of the dialog within the remark part beneath as we trip the sport day rollercoaster collectively. Go Frogs!