Game Recap: Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech wrapped up a solid afternoon at Lane Stadium securing a 21-6 victory over Georgia Tech, extending their series lead to 12-8. The win marks the Hokies’ third consecutive victory, their longest streak since 2019, signaling growing momentum as the season progresses.

Virginia Tech took a 14-6 lead into halftime, fueled by two key touchdowns. Tight end Benji Gosnell opened the scoring with a 20-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Kyron Drones. The Hokies followed with a surprise trick play, as wide receiver Jaylin Lane connected with Drones for a 6-yard touchdown reception. Gosnell finished the game as the Hokies’ top receiver, hauling in five catches for 59 yards.

In the second half, Virginia Tech’s defense continued to set the tone. Linebacker Keli Lawson picked off a pass from Georgia Tech’s Zach Pyron in the third quarter, returning it 14 yards. The play marked Lawson’s third career pick and his second against the Yellow Jackets.

The Hokies capitalized on the turnover with a 1-yard touchdown run by Drones, capping off an impressive all-around performance by the quarterback. The Texas native finished the game with a rare trifecta—throwing for, rushing for and receiving a touchdown.

The defense sealed the victory late in the fourth quarter when safety Jaylen Jones picked off Aaron Philo for a second interception, putting an exclamation mark on a stifling defensive effort. Virginia Tech’s defense held Georgia Tech to just two field goals, keeping the Yellow Jackets out of the end zone all afternoon.

Up next: the Hokies hit the road to open their November slate with a trip to upstate New York to face Syracuse on Saturday, Nov. 2.

They’ll return to Lane Stadium the following weekend for a highly anticipated showdown against No. 9 Clemson on Saturday, November 9th. With the Clemson matchup already sold out, fans still looking for tickets can explore options through SeatGeek, the official fan-to-fan marketplace of Virginia Tech Athletics. While the game time is yet to be announced, be sure to stay connected for updates.