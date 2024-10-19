Game recap, score, college football highlights

The Miami soccer workforce managed to keep away from an upset immediately at Louisville, however there have been a couple of heart-stopping moments within the 52-45 win. Maintain scrolling for highlights.

The Hurricanes, as much as No. 6 within the polls, are actually off to a 7-0 begin. Quarterback Cam Ward padded his Heisman Trophy case with 319 yards and 4 landing passes, whereas Xavier Restrepo and Sam Brown Jr. each had 100 yards and a receiving landing. Damien Martinez put the sport away with a 30-yard landing through which he shook off a number of tacklers.

Louisville (4-3) additionally entered with one of many nation’s high offenses, and so they gave the Hurricanes their cash’s price Saturday. After a 100-yard Caullin Lacy kickoff return for a landing, the Cardinals compelled a fumble by Mark Fletcher Jr., resulting in the primary of two Ja’Corey Brooks landing receptions that stunningly tied the sport on the time.

Ward put Miami again in entrance, however he practically gave up the lead later when officers initially dominated he fumbled on successful from T.J. Quinn and Antonio Watts returned the ball for a landing. However upon assessment, the play was dominated an incomplete cross, and the Hurricanes escaped Louisville with a win.

Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough completed with 342 yards and 4 TDs, whereas freshman operating again Isaac Brooks had 107 yards and two scores, together with a tone-setting 43-yard landing within the first quarter.

Subsequent up for Miami is in-state rival Florida State, who’s off to a surprising 1-6 begin a 12 months after beginning 13-0 and profitable the ACC championship.

Miami vs Louisville rating updates

Miami soccer highlights vs Louisville

Xavier Restrepo recovers onside kick

ESPN mentioned Louisville had not tried an onside kick this season earlier than Nick Keller arrange for one immediately. The try rolled far downfield earlier than Xavier Restrepo fell on it, letting Miami kneel out for the win. The Hurricanes enhance to 7-0, whereas the Cardinals are actually 4-3.

Remaining rating: Miami 52, Louisville 45

Ja’Corey Brooks landing catch brings Louisville inside a rating

The thrilling completed pushed the beginning of Alabama-Tennessee again to three:50 p.m. The sport is beginning on ESPN2.

On fourth-and-8, a deep ball to Ja’Corey Brooks resulted in a Jadais Richard cross interference that resulted in a Louisville first down. Tyler Shough accomplished one other fourth-down conversion, then Brooks made a double transfer to get the ball contained in the 5 with a few minute left. Miami known as a timeout to arrange its protection.

Shough discovered Brooks for a 4-yard landing with 54 seconds left. Louisville took the additional level.

Rating: Miami 52, Louisville 45 | 0:56 in 4th quarter

Damien Martinez indignant run provides Miami one other landing

Damien Martinez wouldn’t be denied coming off the harm timeout, churning his legs and dragging tacklers 30 yards for what could possibly be the game-sealing landing.

Martinez now has 89 yards on 12 carries. Look to him to complete off the sport … if Miami can maintain Louisville from scoring.

Rating: Miami 52, Louisville 38 | 4:05 in 4th quarter

Louisville fumble-return landing reversed after assessment

Ajay Allen opened the drive with a 13-yard scamper, then Cam Ward accomplished a couple of quick passes earlier than being sacked by Ben Perry. On third-and-17, Ward scrambled for 20, diving for the primary down. ESPN mentioned it was Miami’s seventh play for greater than 20 yards on the day.

However then catastrophe hit. Ward was hit by T.J. Quinn as he threw, and Antonio Watts recovered the ball and ran it again for a landing. Official assessment reversed the decision, ruling it incomplete as Ward’s arm was shifting ahead earlier than the ball got here out.

Guard Anez Cooper went down with an harm after Miami took over once more.

Rating: Miami 45, Louisville 38 | 4:44 in 4th quarter

Isaac Brown harm

ESPN sideline reporter Stormy Buonantony mentioned Louisville operating again Isaac Brown was within the harm tent and was limping. She mentioned he waved off coaches, indicating he was nonetheless good to play. The freshman has been the Cardinals’ main rusher with 56 yards, most on his huge first-half landing.

Kyle Shough was flagged for intentional grounding, dooming Louisville’s ensuing drive. The punt took an excellent bounce, although, and Miami will take over close to their very own 20.

Rating: Miami 45, Louisville 38 | 10:16 in 4th quarter

Sam Brown catch, Ajay Allen landing put Miami again forward

Sam Brown Jr. acquired away from the Louisville protection on a 59-yard catch-and-run over the center to instantly put Miami again in enterprise.

Operating again Ajay Allen completed it off with a slippery 9-yard run and a 2-yard push into the tip zone. Ward is now over 300 yards passing, a milestone he is reached in each recreation this season. Brown has 125 receiving yards immediately. Can the protection maintain up?

Rating: Miami 45, Louisville 38 | 11:17 in 4th quarter

Tyler Shough leads game-tying landing drive for Louisville

By means of three quarters, Cam Ward is 17 of 26 for 239 yards and 4 touchdowns, whereas Tyler Shough is 20 of 32 for 212 yards and two TDs. Xavier Restrepo leads all receivers with six catches for 97 yards and a rating, and Mark Fletcher Jr. leads all rushers with 73 yards on 13 carries (he additionally has 26 yards on 4 catches and a fumble).

Coach Jeff Brohm determined to go for it on fourth-and-8, and Miami’s D’Yoni Hill was known as for defensive holding to provide the Cardinals a primary down. Duke Watson completed off the drive with a 7-yard run and a 4-yard swing cross to the left-corner pylon. We’re tied up once more, people.

Rating: Miami 38, Louisville 38 | 13:22 in 4th quarter

Louisville runs faux punt

ESPN guidelines analyst Matt Austin mentioned Miami ought to have been known as for holding as Ashton Gillotte tried to sack Cam Ward on the deep cross to Restrepo. The followers in Louisville definitely agree.

The Cardinals had extra tips up their sleeve with a faux punt. Tight finish Duane Martin took the direct snap and ran 14 yards to maintain the ball away from Ward.

Tyler Shough took Louisville to the Miami 37 on the finish of the third quarter. Miami had the ball for 10:42 within the quarter however each groups scored two touchdowns. The fourth should be a doozy.

Rating: Miami 38, Louisville 31 | Finish of third quarter

Cam Ward deep ball to Xavier Restrepo units up landing to Isaiah Horton

Cam Ward waved off the punt workforce and opted to go for it on fourth down from the Miami 34-yard line. Mark Fletcher Jr. barreled by the road to get the massive first down, the Hurricanes’ second fourth-down conversion from their very own territory. Ward then uncorked a 63-yard bomb to Xavier Restrepo, who acquired tripped up on the 2-yard line.

Ward hit Isaiah Horton on a slant to place Miami again forward. Maintain on tight, all people.

Rating: Miami 38, Louisville 31 | 3:09 in third quarter

Caullin Lacy kickoff return goes 100 yards for landing, Mark Fletcher Jr. fumbles, Ja’Corey Brooks ties recreation

Because the ESPN commentators have been speaking about Xavier Restrepo’s place alongside Michael Irvin, Santana Moss and the remainder of the nice Miami receivers, Louisville’s Caullin Lacy zigzagged his option to a 100-yard kick-return landing to deliver life again to the house crowd.

Then proper after Jordan Rodgers mentioned “that is gonna be a bizarre one,” Mark Fletcher Jr. fumbled a display cross after Thor Griffith punched the ball out.

Louisville took over on the Miami 26-yard line, and Isaac Brown practically made an unimaginable one-handed landing catch on the primary play. The Cardinals did get the game-tying landing a couple of performs later when Tyler Shough discovered Ja’Corey Brooks on a 21-yard seed.

Rating: Miami 31, Louisville 31 | 6:59 in third quarter

Cam Ward throws third landing cross to Xavier Restrepo

Isaiah Horton was again on the sphere when Cam Ward scrambled up the center to transform a third-and-6 in Louisville territory. Damien Martinez dragged a pile of defenders about 15 yards for an additional third-down conversion to get contained in the pink zone. The drive ended with one other third-down conversion, this one a 9-yard landing cross to Xavier Restrepo.

It was a 14-play drive that took half of the third quarter.

Rating: Miami 31, Louisville 14 | 8:01 in third quarter

Isaiah Horton harm

Miami began the second half with the ball. Damien Martinez moved the ball on three rushes, then Cam Ward hit Isaiah Horton close to midfield. The sophomore receiver reached again to his left quad whereas mendacity on the bottom, and the coaching workers got here out to test on him.

Rating: Miami 24, Louisville 17 | 13:13 in third quarter

Miami vs Louisville stats in first half

Yards: Miami 230, Louisville 267

Miami 230, Louisville 267 Move yards: Miami 143, Louisville 168

Miami 143, Louisville 168 Rush yards: Miami 87, Louisville 99

Miami 87, Louisville 99 Penalties (yards): Miami 2 (20), Louisville 1 (3)

Miami 2 (20), Louisville 1 (3) Time of possession: Miami 14:41, Louisville 15:19

Miami 14:41, Louisville 15:19 Third downs: Miami 2-6, Louisville 2-6

Miami 2-6, Louisville 2-6 Turnovers: Miami 0, Louisville 1

Miami 0, Louisville 1 Sacks (yards): Miami 1 (8), Louisville 2 (14)

Miami 1 (8), Louisville 2 (14) Tackles for loss (yards): Miami 3 (12), Louisville 2 (14)

Cam Ward: 9-15, 143 yards, 2 TD

Mark Fletcher Jr.: 10 carries, 68 yards, 2 catches, 20 yards

Xavier Restrepo: 2 catches, 21 yards

Sam Brown Jr.: 2 catches, 66 yards, 1 TD

Tyler Shough: 16-24, 168 yards, 1 TD

Isaac Brown: 8 carries, 51 yards, 1 TD, 1 fumble

Chris Bell: 5 catches, 77 yards

Louisville tight finish Jamari Johnson injured earlier than halftime

The Cardinals moved into Miami territory, however Simeon Barrow acquired an important sack on third down and kicker Brock Travelstead could not hit the 52-yard subject purpose. Cam Ward practically hit Xavier Restrepo on a bomb, however the ball bounced previous the diving receiver’s arms. He then practically made a juggling catch on his again, however the cross was dominated incomplete upon assessment.

After the Hurricanes punted again to Louisville, and Jamari Johnson was injured as Jaden Harris rolled over his ankle making a deal with. Shough led a methodical drive again into scoring place, then operating again Duke Watson discovered a gap for 26 yards. Travelstead ended the half with a 22-yard subject purpose.

Rating: Miami 24, Louisville 17 | Halftime

Rueben Bain causes fumble, Raul Aguirre Jr. recovers for Miami landing

A holding penalty negated the great return, placing the ball at Louisville’s 3-yard line. On the primary play, Rueben Bain Jr. wrapped up Isaac Brown’s legs as Simeon Barrow Jr. compelled the fumble ultimately zone, which was recovered by Raul Aguirre Jr.

Rating: Miami 24, Louisville 14 | 5:01 in 2nd quarter

Mark Fletcher Jr. operating by Louisville protection

After Louisville went for it on fourth down at their very own 32, Miami upped the ante by going for it on fourth-and-short at their very own 25. Mark Fletcher Jr. burst by the road to transform, then caught a Cam Ward cross over the center for 18 on the following play. The sophomore from Fort Lauderdale has 88 complete yards up to now.

The Cardinals protection lastly acquired to Ward, sacking him on two straight performs to snap the drive in its tracks. Jordan Guerad and Dez Inform led the best way, resulting in a punt returned close to the 30-yard line.

Rating: Miami 17, Louisville 14 | 5:09 in 2nd quarter

Louisville responds with Tyler Shough landing

Donald Chaney Jr. acquired the Louisville comeback effort began with a 26-yard run up the intestine. Tyler Shough took over from there, discovering Caullin Lacy and Chris Bell in area to get the ball to Miami’s 2-yard line. A play-action cross falling away to tight finish Mark Redman stored the shootout going. Miami has 201 complete yards to Louisville’s 164. Protection appears elective early on.

Rating: Miami 17, Louisville 14 | 10:32 in 2nd quarter

Cam Ward strikes once more with 49-yard landing to Sam Brown

After a brief acquire by Damien Martinez, Cam Ward as soon as once more had all day to discover a receiver. Sam Brown discovered himself large open on a slant over the center for a 49-yard bomb. It was Ward’s twenty second TD cross of the season.

Ward is as much as 119 passing yards barely into the second quarter.

Rating: Miami 17, Louisville 7 | 14:32 in 2nd quarter

Finish of first quarter: Miami leads 10-7

Francisco Mauigoa stuffed a Wildcat play with Isaac Brown on third down, organising fourth-and-short on the Cardinals’ 32-yard line. Tyler Shough stored it on a quarterback sneak for the primary down. Regardless of a valiant effort from Shough finishing a cross whereas being spun down by Tyler Baron, Louisville was compelled to punt.

Beginning on the Miami 21, Cam Ward hit Xavier Restrepo with an 18-yard dart and Damien Martinez ran up the center for 9, bringing an thrilling first quarter to an finish. Ward is 6 of 9 for 70 yards and a landing, with 21 yards on two carries. Mark Fletcher Jr. already has 51 yards on six carries. Tyler Shough is 4 of seven for 31 yards, whereas Isaac Brown has 55 yards on 5 carries.

Rating: Miami 10, Louisville 7 | Finish 1st quarter

Cam Ward responds for Miami with landing cross to Jacolby George

Operating again Mark Fletcher Jr. dealt with the primary three performs of the drive, pounding up the center for 40 complete yards. Then it was as much as Cam Ward, who added to his spotlight reel with a beautiful 28-yard landing cross to Jacolby George within the again nook of the tip zone.

Ward has had a whole lot of time to throw, although Louisville’s secondary has been strong at protecting Miami’s gifted receivers. This one is proving to be a shootout as promised up to now.

Rating: Miami 10, Louisville 7 | 5:05 in 1st quarter

Isaac Brown speeds to a Louisville landing

After a very good Caullin Lacy kick return, Louisville set to work quick. Tyler Shough discovered Chris Bell for 17 yards, after which it grew to become the Isaac Brown present. The freshman operating again from Homestead, Florida, practically burst by a gap within the line, stumbling for simply 8 yards. However he turned on the afterburners on the following snap, taking the handoff left for a 43-yard landing.

Miami greats Michael Irvin and Lamar Thomas are available. Hopefully Irvin would not have as a lot stress as he did final time at Cal.

Rating: Louisville 7, Miami 3 | 7:09 in 1st quarter

Xavier Restrepo landing negated by penalty, Miami settles for subject purpose

Louisville began the sport with a three-and-out after a deep cross sailed previous Caullin Lacy. Miami moved the ball with Mark Fletcher Jr. and quick performs from Cam Ward. The quarterback hit Xavier Restrepo on a 28-yard catch-and-run landing, but it surely was known as again by offensive cross interference by tight finish Elijah Arroyo.

A false begin led to third-and-26 near midfield, and after some nifty strikes to keep away from a sack, Ward scrambled to get again into field-goal vary. Andres Borregales booted the 55-yard strive residence with loads of room to spare, giving the Hurricanes an early lead.

Rating: Miami 3, Louisville 0 | 8:34 in 1st quarter

School GameDay predictions: Who picked Miami and Louisville?

Many of the ESPN panel picked Miami, however one member went with Louisville within the upset. One way or the other it led to Pat McAfee asking visitor picker and PGA star Scottie Scheffler about his time in jail after his arrest earlier than the PGA Championship.

What’s the Schnellenberger Trophy? Miami-Louisville rivalry defined

The Hurricanes and Cardinals have performed greater than a dozen occasions courting again to their first assembly in 1933, and whereas they’ve had some memorable matchups, resembling Miami’s come-from-behind victory in 2004 on the Orange Bowl, each packages have largely saved their gridiron acrimony for different faculties.

However there’s a trophy at stake in immediately’s recreation: a bronzed pair of cowboy boots from Howard Schnellenberger, the legendary coach who led each groups throughout his storied profession. – Craig Meyer, USA TODAY Community

Date: Saturday, October 19

Saturday, October 19 Time: Midday ET

Midday ET Location: L&N Federal Credit score Union Stadium (Louisville, Kentucky)

What channel is Miami vs Louisville recreation on immediately?

Miami vs. Louisville will broadcast nationally on ABC in Week 8 of the 2024 school soccer season. Joe Tessitore and Jordan Rodgers will name the sport from the sales space at L&N Federal Credit score Union Stadium, with Stormy Buonantony reporting from the sidelines. Streaming choices for the sport embrace ESPN+ and Fubo, which gives a free trial to new subscribers.

Miami vs Louisville harm updates

Miami deal with Jalen Rivers is anticipated to return, coach Mario Cristobal mentioned. Cornerback Damari Brown, who was injured in Week 1 vs. Florida, remains to be anticipated to be out.

Louisville operating again Maurice Turner is out for immediately’s recreation.

Miami vs Louisville climate updates

Climate.com predicts 63 levels at kickoff with sunny skies in Louisville. Winds are anticipated to blow out of the southwest at 0-2 mph. The forecast doesn’t name for rain.

Miami-Louisville uniforms immediately

At the moment’s recreation goes to have a monochromatic theme with Louisville sporting all black unis and the ‘Canes going with the all-white street set.

Miami vs Louisville predictions

Alexis Cubit, Louisville Courier-Journal: Miami 38, Louisville 31

“This has the makings of being an offensive showdown between two of the ACC’s top-five scoring offenses. Regardless of U of L displaying enchancment defending cell quarterbacks, Miami quarterback Cam Ward shall be an excessive amount of for the Cardinals to deal with, leading to Louisville’s second ACC loss.”

David Caraviello, OddsShark: Again Louisville

“The Cardinals stay a harmful soccer workforce averaging over 36 factors per recreation and permitting fewer than 20. Quarterback Tyler Shough (an Oregon switch) handed for 329 yards and two TDs within the shootout loss to SMU, and Ja’Corey Brooks is among the high receivers within the ACC. The purpose unfold has widened considerably since opening at Miami -2.5, and proper now it’s powerful to belief the Hurricanes towards the quantity.”

Miami vs Louisville betting odds

Sport traces and odds from BetMGM as of Saturday:

Unfold: Miami (-5½)

Miami (-5½) Over/beneath : 60½ factors

: 60½ factors Cash line: UM -210, Louisville +170

Collection report: UM leads, 11-4-1

UM leads, 11-4-1 UM’s final win: September 19, 2020 (47-34)

September 19, 2020 (47-34) Louisville’s final win: November 18, 2023 (38-31)

The 2024 Hurricanes boast 5 preseason All-ACC gamers, probably the most of any workforce. They’re led by quarterback Cam Ward, a Washington State switch and the preseason ACC Participant of the Yr. The opposite alternatives: receiver Xavier Restrepo, defensive finish Rueben Bain Jr., linebacker Francisco Mauigoa and kicker Andres Borregales.

The 2024 Cardinals boast two preseason All-ACC alternatives: defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte and guard Michael Gonzalez. The Louisville quarterback is redshirt senior Tyler Shough, who’s fourth within the ACC with 1,674 passing yards. Redshirt senior Ja’Corey Brooks is second within the ACC with 527 receiving yards.

Louisville soccer schedule 2024

(This story has been up to date so as to add new info.)

