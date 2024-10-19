Connect with us

Game recap, score, college football highlights

The Miami soccer workforce managed to keep away from an upset immediately at Louisville, however there have been a couple of heart-stopping moments within the 52-45 win. Maintain scrolling for highlights.

The Hurricanes, as much as No. 6 within the polls, are actually off to a 7-0 begin. Quarterback Cam Ward padded his Heisman Trophy case with 319 yards and 4 landing passes, whereas Xavier Restrepo and Sam Brown Jr. each had 100 yards and a receiving landing. Damien Martinez put the sport away with a 30-yard landing through which he shook off a number of tacklers.

Louisville (4-3) additionally entered with one of many nation’s high offenses, and so they gave the Hurricanes their cash’s price Saturday. After a 100-yard Caullin Lacy kickoff return for a landing, the Cardinals compelled a fumble by Mark Fletcher Jr., resulting in the primary of two Ja’Corey Brooks landing receptions that stunningly tied the sport on the time.

Ward put Miami again in entrance, however he practically gave up the lead later when officers initially dominated he fumbled on successful from T.J. Quinn and Antonio Watts returned the ball for a landing. However upon assessment, the play was dominated an incomplete cross, and the Hurricanes escaped Louisville with a win.

Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough completed with 342 yards and 4 TDs, whereas freshman operating again Isaac Brooks had 107 yards and two scores, together with a tone-setting 43-yard landing within the first quarter.

Subsequent up for Miami is in-state rival Florida State, who’s off to a surprising 1-6 begin a 12 months after beginning 13-0 and profitable the ACC championship.

