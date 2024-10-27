Game recap from week 9 matchup

Per week after a humbling 30-15 residence loss to Georgia, No. 6 Texas soccer (7-1, 3-1 SEC) received again on observe with a 27-24 win over resurgent Vanderbilt (5-3, 2-2) Saturday at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.

The Longhorns received off to a quick begin behind quarterback Quinn Ewers, they usually fended off a number of late surges by the Commodores to get a hard-fought SEC win.

Ewers completed with 288 passing yards on 27-for-37 passing with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Quintrevion Wisner chipped in 79 dashing yards on 17 carries, together with 5 receptions. Jaydon Blue had 10 carries for 47 yards and three catches.

