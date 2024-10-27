Game recap from week 9 matchup

Per week after a humbling 30-15 residence loss to Georgia, No. 6 Texas soccer (7-1, 3-1 SEC) received again on observe with a 27-24 win over resurgent Vanderbilt (5-3, 2-2) Saturday at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.

The Longhorns received off to a quick begin behind quarterback Quinn Ewers, they usually fended off a number of late surges by the Commodores to get a hard-fought SEC win.

Ewers completed with 288 passing yards on 27-for-37 passing with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Quintrevion Wisner chipped in 79 dashing yards on 17 carries, together with 5 receptions. Jaydon Blue had 10 carries for 47 yards and three catches.

MORE LONGHORNS:Texas vs Vanderbilt takeaways from Week 9 win

Watch Texas soccer vs Vanderbilt reside on Fubo (free trial)

Learn beneath for the replay.

Texas vs Vanderbilt rating updates

1 2 3 4 F TEXAS 14 7 3 3 27 VANDERBILT 7 3 7 7 24

Ultimate: Texas 27, Vanderbilt 24

It wasn’t fairly, particularly the ten penalties for 108 yards and the 2 turnovers. However QB Quinn Ewers had his greatest recreation since struggling an belly pressure in Week 3, and the Texas protection affirmed its standing as probably the greatest within the nation. Up subsequent? A bye week adopted by a recreation in opposition to Florida at residence Nov. 9

:46 4Q: Texas 27, Vanderbilt 24

Vanderbilt refues to die. Diego Pavia finds Denton native Eli Stowers for a 13-yard landing go and the Commodores will attempt for an onside kick.

3:00 4Q: Texas 27, Vanderbilt 17

Texas overcomes yet one more holding name and will get a really invaluable 23-yard discipline aim from Bert Auburn. A 23-yard run by Jaydon Blue on Third-and-nine arrange what may very well be the successful factors. Credit score these factors to the protection. Heck, credit score the win to the protection.

5:05 4Q: Texas 24, Vanderbilt 17

The Texas protection makes its stand. Vanderbilt goes for it on 4th-and-two from its personal 35, and Diegio Pavia lofts up a determined go whereas underneath stress from Barryn Sorrell. Linebacker Liona Lefau comes down with the interception on the Vanderbilt 29-yard line.

8:09 4Q: Texas 24, Vanderbilt 17

A third-and-20 completion to Silas Bolden by Quinn Ewers received Texas out of some hassle, however the Longhorns nonetheless must punt. The Texas protection hasn’t allowed Vanderbilt to drive down the sphere all recreation, and it will need one other cease with the Commodores arrange at their very own 16-yard line.

13:59 4Q: Texas 24, Vanderbilt 17

Sacks, turnovers and penalties. These three issues can negate a variety of good that Texas has proven this recreation. However a fourth penalty and a fourth sack allowed assist finish a promising Texas drive, and Vanderbilt takes over at its personal 22-yard line with an opportunity to tie the sport.

Finish 3Q: Texas 24, Vanderbilt 17

Texas is once more methodically marching down the sphere because the third quarter ends. It looks like the Longhorns are in full management with 340 yards of offense in comparison with 177 for Vanderbilt. However check out the scoreboard, and the Commdores are inside one play of tying the sport. These two turnovers by Texas have been very pricey. A scoring drive right here feels enormous.

3:11 3Q: Texas 24, Vanderbilt 17

Diego Pavia is maintaining Vanderbilt’s upset hopes alive. The quarterback rolls proper on 4th-and-goal from the 3-yard line and finds Junior Sherrill for the rating. Two turnovers by Texas has led to 2 TDs for the Commdores, and Vanderbilt has some life.

6:27 3Q: Texas 24, Vanderbilt 10

Quinn Ewers goes to see these tipped passes in his Halloween nightmares. One other go will get knocked into the air, and Miles Capers grabs the unfastened ball. Vanderbilt is about up on the Longhorns’ 38-yard line. A struggling Commodore offense that has simply 154 yards wanted that break.

8:54 3Q: Texas 24, Vanderbilt 10

The Texas protection opens the second half with a 3-and-out, then the offense muscle tissues its manner downfield earlier than settling for a 40-yard discipline aim from Bert Auburn. Quintrevion Wisner is definitely the lead again for the Longhorns at this level; he has 73 yards dashing on 13 carries and 39 yards receiving on 5 receptions.

Halftime: Texas 21, Vanderbilt 10

Texas has responded after final week’s humbling by the hands of Georgia. Texas has racked up 250 yards of offense, together with 211 yards passing by quarterback Quinn Ewers. Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, the beating coronary heart of the Commodore offense, has returned to the sport after struggling an ankle or knee tweak within the second quarter. He did assist the Commodores get in vary for a 54-yard discipline aim by Brock Taylor to shut out the primary half.

1:00 2Q: Texas 21, Vanderbilt 7

Michael Taaffe and Liona Lefau mix for a deal with on Vanderbilt operating again Sedrick Alexander, an Austin native from LBJ Excessive Faculty, and the ball pops out. Trey Moore pounces on the unfastened ball, and Texas will attempt to add to its lead. The Longhorns are arrange at their very own 43-yard line. Taaffe now has an interception and a compelled fumble.

3:20 2Q: Texas 21, Vanderbilt 7

Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia will get unfastened for an enormous achieve downfield earlier than being tackled by Texas security Jelani McDonald. The run is negated by a holding name. Even worse for Vanderbilt, Pavia will get up and limps to the tent on the sidelines. It appears like he turned his ankle on the deal with, and the Commdores can’t afford to lose their beginning quarterback and main rusher.

5:04 2Q: Texas 21, Vanderbilt 7

DeAndre Moore Jr. continues his huge recreation. The sophomore receiver begins within the slot, will get exterior, and Quinn Ewers hits him in stride for a 25-yard landing. Moore has 5 carches for 92 yards and two TDs, Ewers has 17 consecutive completions, and the Longhorns are within the midst of answering a complete lot of questions that got here out of the Georgia loss. Ewers holds the varsity report with 19 consecutive completions set final season in opposition to Oklahoma. That report is in severe menace the way in which the Texas offense is operating.

8:28 2Q: Texas 14, Vanderbilt 7

Welcome again, punter Miachel Kern. A holding name on Texas LT Kevin Banks and a sack by Vanderbilt snuff out the Texas drive, however Kern pins Vanderbilt at its personal 1-yard line after DeAndre Moore Jr. down the ball. Kern had missed the previous three video games at punter with an damage whereas Ian Ratliff dealt with the punting duties.

13:28 2Q: Texas 14, Vanderbilt 7

Some former Westlake Chaparrals mix for an enormous Texas play. Defensive finish Ethan Burke suggestions a go by Diego Pavia into the air and security Michael Taaffe will get his first interception of the 12 months. That pair helped their Austin highschool win a few state titles and that play could assist the Horns win this recreation.

Finish 1Q: Texas 14, Vanderbilt 7

That is the primary time that Vanderbilt has trailed in three SEC video games, as exceptional as that sounds. Let’s examine how the Commodores’ possibility assault can deal with a deficit.

1:13 1Q: Texas 14, Vanderbilt 7

Quinn Ewers is cooking now for Texas. The QB lofts an ideal ball into the fingers of DeAndre Moore Jr. for a 27-yard landing go. Ewers is 13-of-14 for 126 yards and two TDs with an interceptions. He is not in Nashville to speak about any sluggish begins.

2:51 1Q: Vanderbilt 7, Texas 7

Texas will get a bit of fortunate after which will get a pleasant punt return from Silas Bolden. Vanderbilt transformed a fourth-and-1 in its personal territory however the officers name an unlawful formation as a result of a Commodore did not have “his shoulders sq. to the road of scrimmage.” Bolden then reels off a 24-yard punt return and Texas arrange at Vanderbilt’s 49-yard line.

5:37 1Q: Vanderbilt 7, Texas 7

Texas solutions as QB Quinn Ewers marches the Longhorns down the sphere on a 9-play, 75-yard drive. Ewers went 8-for-8 for 65 yards on the drive with a sequence of swing passes and receiver screens. Matthew Golden grabs a 3-yard landing go, his first rating for the reason that second recreation of the season. A 32-yard catch and run from DeAndre Moore Jr. on a receiver display was the largest play of the drive. Methodical. Environment friendly. Deliberate. Take your choose on the adjective nevertheless it’s a wanted rating.

9:30 1Q: Vanderbilt 7, Texas 0

Vanderbilt makes the turnover repay. On third-and-8 from the Texas 18-yard linbe, Commdore QB Diego Pavia reveals off his legs on an 18-yard landing run. He barely will get the pylon, nevertheless it counts. The sluggish begins proceed for Texas. That is 4 straight video games with an interception for Ewers.

12:34 1Q: Texas 0, Vanderbilt 0

A disasterous begin for Texas. Vanderbilt LB Langston Patterson will get into the backfield and suggestions a go try by Texas QB Quinn Ewers, which is then picked off by Martel Hight. The Commodores are arrange on the Texas 31-yard line.

Texas Longhorns search sturdy begin

Texas has struggled with sluggish begins over the previous month. This is how the Longhorns have fared on their first 5 drives of every of the three convention video games: In opposition to Mississippi State — two touchdowns, two punts, one turnover; in opposition to Oklahoma — one landing, three punts, one turnover; in opposition to Georgia — three punts, two turnovers. Texas has averaged 21.8 yards over these 15 drives, and 6 of these possessions have been three-and-outs. Of these three video games, Quinn Ewers quarterbacked these drives within the Oklahoma and Georgia video games whereas Arch Manning directed the offense in opposition to Mississippi State.

Ryan Wingo anticipated to begin rather than Isaiah Bond

With huge receiver Isaiah Bond out with an ankle damage in opposition to Vanderbilt, Texas will probably begin true freshman Ryan Wingo, in keeping with a number of studies that haven’t been confirmed by Texas officers. Bond, who transferred to Texas from Alabama within the offseason, leads the Longhorns with 380 yards on 23 receptions and has 4 landing catches. Wingo, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound five-star recruit from St. Louis, has 308 yards receiving and two touchdowns on 16 catches and averages a team-high 19.3 yards per reception.

Texas vs Vanderbilt damage updates

Texas: RB CJ Baxter (out), RB Christian Clark (out), RB Velton Gardner (out), DB Derek Williams Jr. (out), WR Isaiah Bond (out), S Andrew Mukuba (out).

Vanderbilt: DL Zaylin Wooden (out), CB Mark Davis (out), OL Grayson Morgan (out), CB Kolbey Taylor (possible), TE Eli Stowers (possible), LB Langston Patterson (possible), RB AJ Newberry (possible), CB Martel Hight (possible), RB Sedrick Alexander (possible), edge Miles Capers (possible), DL Linus Zunk (possible).

Texas vs Vanderbilt climate

In line with the Nationwide Climate Service, a cool entrance will dip Saturday into Nashville with temperatures round 70 levels at kickoff and into the 50s by the tip of the sport. There could also be just a few sprinkles with the entrance, so pack a poncho.

What channel is Texas vs Vanderbilt recreation on at this time?

TV channel: SEC Community

SEC Community Streaming: Fubo (free trial)

Fubo (free trial) Radio: 1300 AM, 98.1 FM, 105.3 FM (Spanish)

Texas vs Vanderbilt will broadcast nationally on ESPN in Week 9 of the 2024 faculty soccer season. Streaming choices for the sport embody ESPN+ Fubo, which affords a free trial to new subscribers.

Extra:Texas soccer coach Steve Sarkisian: QB Quinn Ewers is not 100%, however what participant is?

Texas vs Vanderbilt historical past

Collection report: Vanderbilt leads 8-3-1

Vanderbilt leads 8-3-1 Texas final win: Oct. 15, 1927 (13-6)

Oct. 15, 1927 (13-6) Vanderbilt final win: Oct. 13, 1928 (13-12)

Extra:Texas vs Vanderbilt scouting report, prediction

Texas vs Vanderbilt predictions

Thomas Jones, Texas beat author

Texas 34, Vanderbilt 16.

DEFENSE KEYS REBOUND WIN

The Longhorn protection ought to deal with a pedestrian Commodore assault, and Texas ought to clear up the miscues on offense. No less than, Texas followers hope so.

Cedric Golden, Columnist

Texas 38, Vanderbilt 24

BACK ON TRACK FOR TEXAS

The Commodores are a lot improved, however they aren’t the Georgia Bulldogs. Jaydon Blue will get some totes and the Longhorns get again on observe.

Danny Davis, Texas beat author

Texas

NO FIELD-STORMING IN NASHVILLE

The Texas run protection will probably be examined by Diego Pavia and Sedrick Alexander, however the Longhorns will bounce again from final week’s loss to Georgia and save Vanderbilt the difficulty of getting to exchange one other goalpost.

David Eckert, Texas insider

Texas 28, Vanderbilt 17

TEXAS FANS EXHALE

The Commodores sluggish issues down and get sufficient large performs from Diego Pavia to maintain issues shut, however Texas’ heavy expertise benefit wins out.

Texas vs Vanderbilt betting odds

Recreation strains and odds from BetMGM as of Saturday:

Unfold: Texas by 18.5

Texas by 18.5 Over/underneath: 51.5

51.5 Moneyline: Texas (-105), Vanderbilt (+657)

Texas soccer 2024 schedule

Aug. 31: Texas 52, Colorado State 0

Texas 52, Colorado State 0 Sept. 7: Texas 31, Michigan 12

Texas 31, Michigan 12 Sept. 14: Texas 56, UTSA 7

Texas 56, UTSA 7 Sept. 21: Texas 51, Louisiana Monroe 3

Texas 51, Louisiana Monroe 3 Sept. 28: Texas 35, Mississippi State 13*

Texas 35, Mississippi State 13* Oct. 5: BYE

BYE Oct. 12: Texas 34, Oklahoma 3

Texas 34, Oklahoma 3 Oct. 19: Georgia 30, Texas 15

Georgia 30, Texas 15 Oct. 26: No. 6 Texas at No. 25 Vanderbilt*

No. 6 Texas at No. 25 Vanderbilt* Nov. 2: BYE

BYE Nov. 9: No. 6 Texas vs. Florida | 11 a.m. | ABC or ESPN (Fubo)*

No. 6 Texas vs. Florida | 11 a.m. | ABC or ESPN (Fubo)* Nov. 16 : No. 6 Texas at Arkansas | 11 a.m. | ABC or ESPN (Fubo)*

: No. 6 Texas at Arkansas | 11 a.m. | ABC or ESPN (Fubo)* Nov. 23: No. 6 Texas vs. Kentucky*

No. 6 Texas vs. Kentucky* Nov. 30: No. 6 Texas at No. 14 Texas A&M*

Vanderbilt soccer 2024 schedule

Aug. 31: Virginia Tech, 34-27 win (OT)

Virginia Tech, 34-27 win (OT) Sept. 7: Alcorn State, 55-0 win

Alcorn State, 55-0 win Sept. 14: at Georgia State, 36-32 loss

at Georgia State, 36-32 loss Sept. 21: at Missouri, 30-27 loss (2OT)

at Missouri, 30-27 loss (2OT) Sept. 28: Open

Open Oct. 5: Alabama, 40-35 win

Alabama, 40-35 win Oct. 12: at Kentucky, 20-13 win

at Kentucky, 20-13 win Oct. 19: Ball State, 24-24 win

Ball State, 24-24 win Oct. 26: Texas

Texas Nov. 2: at Auburn

at Auburn Nov. 9: South Carolina

South Carolina Nov. 16: Open

Open Nov. 23: at LSU

at LSU Nov. 30: Tennessee

* Denotes SEC recreation

All instances Central.

Texas soccer information

We sometimes suggest fascinating services. In the event you make a purchase order by clicking one of many hyperlinks, we could earn an affiliate payment. USA TODAY Community newsrooms function independently, and this doesn’t affect our protection.