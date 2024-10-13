Game recap for Week 7

DALLAS — Texas soccer rolled to a win over the Oklahoma Sooners within the first assembly between the bitter Cotton Bowl rivals as SEC foes.

Oklahoma’s stout protection did a superb job in opposition to a potent Longhorn offense early within the sport earlier than Texas scored three touchdowns within the second quarter. Texas dominated the second half whereas cruising to the win and establishing a SEC showdown in opposition to Georgia subsequent week.

Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers completed 20-for-29 passing for 199 yards, a landing and an interception. Sooners true freshman quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. was sacked 5 instances, passing for 116 yards on 15 of 23 makes an attempt.

RRR TAKEAWAYS:Quintrevion Wisner appears to be like like Longhorns' finest again

. 1 2 3 4 F TEXAS 0 21 3 10 34 OKLAHOMA 3 0 0 0 3

Last: Texas 34, Oklahoma 3

After a rocky begin, Texas settled in and cruised to a powerful 34-3 win over the outmanned Sooners. The Longhorns tallied 406 yards in comparison with simply 236 yards for OU, they usually by no means relinqushed management of the sport after a 14-point flurry late within the first half.

5:21 4Q: Texas 34, Oklahoma 3

After Bert Auburn kicks a 29-yard discipline purpose, Quinn Ewers sneaks in from a yard out to seal the win for Texas. .

11:19 4Q: Texas 24, Oklahoma 3

There’s the Silas Bolden that earned All-Pac 12 honors as a punt returner final season. He rips off a 55-yard return to the Oklahoma 24-yard line, and the Longhorns try to place this sport away early within the fourth.

1:07 3Q: Texas 24, Oklahoma 3

Texas kicker Bert Auburn wanted that one. An all-conference kicker a 12 months in the past, Auburn was simply 2-for-4 this season after he missed a 44-yard try within the first half. However he calmly boots dwelling a 41-yard discipline purpose to spice up the Texas lead, and the Longhorn devoted packed into the west finish of the Cotton Bowl are feeling fairly good, even when beer gross sales finish on the finish of the third quarter.

8:25 3Q: Texas 21, Oklahoma 3

A curious sequence by Texas at OU’s 10-yard line retains the Sooners’ hopes alive. Texas confronted a third-and-2, and Quinn Ewers missed two throws. Surprisingly, no dashing makes an attempt on both snap. Can Oklahoma’s offense assist it is protection out?

12:06 3Q: Texas 21, Oklahoma 3

Texas security Derek Williams Jr. returned after lacking the previous two video games with a hamstring damage, however he needed to be helped off after the opening kickoff of the second half whereas favoring his knee.

Halftime: Texas 21, Oklahoma 3

Bert Auburn misses on a 44-yard field-goal attempt to finish the half. The Longhorns transformed on a fourth-and-2 on the 14-yard line on a run by Jaydon Blue, however a holding name on tight finish Gunnar Helm pushed Texas again. Credit score Texas security Derek Williams Jr. for establishing the try after he stripped Taylor Tatum and recovered the fumble.

1:40 2Q: Texas 21, Oklahoma 3

It is a Longhorn avalanche within the waning moments of the primary half. Anthony Hill Jr. strips OU quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. on a scramble, and defensive sort out Vernon Broughton pounces on the looose ball. One play later, Quintrevion Wisner rips off a 43-yard landing run. No fumbles this time.

2:21 2Q: Texas 14, Oklahoma 3

A Texas landing in a impossible method. Quintrevion Wisner will get unfastened for a 36-yard run, however Sooner defensive again Robert Spears-Jennings punches the ball out on the 10-yard line. Because the ball bounces towards the again of the top zone and a potential touchback, Longhorn receiver Silas Bolden hustles downfield and recovers the fumble earlier than it bounces out of the top zone. As Chris Fowler mentioned on ESPN: “Wacky stuff at Crimson River. At all times need to count on it.”

8:48 2Q: Texas 7, Oklahoma 3

The Texas move rush is beginning to make itself felt. Barryn Sorrell had a sack to snuff an OU drive, and the Longhorns now have two official sacks. It should really feel like extra to OU freshman QB Michael Hawkins Jr., the primary true freshman to ever begin on this sport for the Sooners.

11:20 2Q: Texas 7, Oklahoma 3

The Texas offense wakes up on an 11-play, 75-yard drive capped by a throwback move from Quinn Ewers to Gunnar Helm for a 7-yard rating. Ewers hit DeAndre Moore Jr. for a 26-yard completion and Helm for a 21-yard completion on the drive.

Finish 1Q: Oklahoma 3, Texas 0

The story of the sport to this point? The Oklahoma protection. The Longhorns have eight yards on their first three drives with out a drive and an interception.

0:10 1Q: Oklahoma 3, Texas 0

Oklahoma’s Tyler Keltner nails a 42-yard discipline purpose to present the Sooners the lead. To date, this OU protection has throttled Quinn Ewers and the Texas offense. The Longhorns have eight yards on their first three drives.

4:52 1Q: Texas 0, Oklahoma 0

In its first three drives, the Texas offense has eight yards and no first downs with one interception. No, impatient Longhorn fan, we do not see Arch Manning warming up on the sidelines.

7:04 1Q: Texas 0, Oklahoma 0

To date, the Texas protection has met two large challenges. Oklahoma began its second possession at midfield after a private foul name in opposition to Texas on a punt return, however a wonderfully timed blitz and a sack by security Michael Taaffe despatched the Sooners backwards. Let’s examine if Quinn Ewers can cool down for Texas after lacking some open receivers on the Longhorns’ first two drives.

11:40 1Q: Texas 0, Oklahoma 0

Texas protection holds on its first take a look at. OU’s Tyler Keltner misses on a 44-yard field-goal strive. Oklahoma coach Brent Venables bypassed an opportunity to go for it on fourth-and-4, a call that feels very very similar to a defensive-coordinator transfer.

13:43 1Q: Texas 0, Oklahoma 0

A nightmare begin for Quinn Ewers. The Texas quarterback, again in motion for the primary time since Week 3, took a sack on the primary snap of the sport then missed a wide-open Matthew Golden on third down. Even worse? The move sailed into the arms of OU security Billy Bowman for an interception.

How has Quinn Ewers fared after getting back from damage?

How has Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers performed after getting back from accidents in every of the previous two seasons? Not dangerous, primarily based on the numbers. After lacking three video games in 2022, Ewers accomplished 21 of 31 passes for 289 yards and 4 touchdowns with one interception in a 49-0 win over Oklahoma. In 2023, Ewers threw for 317 yards and a landing with an interception on 22-for-33 passing in a 29-26 win over TCU after lacking two video games.

Texas punter Michael Kern, security Derek Williams Jr. able to go

After being listed as questionable for many of the week on the Texas availability report, punter Michael Kern has been cleared on Saturday’s remaining damage report. So has Longhorn security Derek Williams Jr., who was listed as questionable earlier this week. Kern has impressed in restricted alternatives as a freshman, averaging 42.8 yards on 11 punts and putting 4 of these punts contained in the 20-yard line. Williams, a sophomore, rotated in on the security spot by the primary three weeks however hasn’t performed since struggling an damage in opposition to UTSA within the third week of the season.

After being listed as questionable for many of the week on the Texas availability report, punter Michael Kern has been upgraded to possible for Saturday’s sport in opposition to Oklahoma. Kern has impressed in restricted alternatives this season, averaging 42.8 yards on 11 punts and putting 4 of these punts contained in the 20-yard line. He has compelled punt returners into 5 honest catches and doesn’t have a touchback. He additionally handles the holding duties on further factors and discipline targets.

Quinn Ewers to begin for Texas vs Oklahoma

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, a Heisman Trophy candidate and a three-year starter for the Longhorns (5-0, 1-0 SEC), has missed the previous two-and-a-half video games with an stomach pressure. He will probably be again underneath heart and is 1-1 versus the Sooners in his profession.

Faculty GameDay coming to Texas vs Georgia

It was introduced Saturday morning that ESPN’s Faculty GameDay will probably be on the Texas campus subsequent weekend for a top-five matchup. The three-hour tv present Sept. 19 will assist set the stage for the Texas-Georgia soccer sport that night.

No. 4 Georgia (4-1, 2-1) hosts Mississippi State (1-4, 0-2) on Saturday.

Texas vs Oklahoma climate replace

In line with the Nationwide Climate Service, Dallas will attain 96 levels Saturday, which is able to set a file for the most popular sport ever performed within the Crimson River Rivalry. The most popular sport on file for the Crimson River Rivalry is 95 levels set Oct. 11, 1979.

Texas vs Oklahoma historical past

Collection file: Texas leads 63-51-5

Texas leads 63-51-5 Texas final win: Oct. 8, 2022 (49-0)

Oct. 8, 2022 (49-0) Oklahoma final win: Oct. 7, 2023 (34-30)

Texas vs Oklahoma predictions

Thomas Jones, Texas beat author

Texas 38, Oklahoma 13

RED RIVER ROUT?

Barring a flurry of turnovers, the Longhorns ought to cruise in opposition to a Sooner squad struggling to search out its offensive identification.

Cedric Golden, Columnist

Texas 35, Oklahoma 17.

PLENTY OF REST, NO RUST FOR QUINN

The Sooners have a terrific protection however gained’t be capable to sustain with the Longhorns. Quinn Ewers comes again and shakes off some early rust to maintain the SEC title practice on the tracks.

Danny Davis, Texas beat author

Texas

STATE FAIR CAN WAIT; DON’T LEAVE EARLY

The outcomes from the final decade of this rivalry recommend that this sport will probably be shut. The outcomes from final weekend’s slate of faculty soccer video games recommend that this sport will probably be shut. Guess what? The one hundred and twentieth assembly between Texas and Oklahoma will probably be shut. Texas wins however do not count on to see followers leaving the Cotton Bowl looking for Corny canines till after this sport is over.

David Eckert, Texas insider

Texas 28, Oklahoma 14

BIG GAP STARTS AT QB

Texas will win this sport comfortably if it wins the turnover battle. With Quinn Ewers probably again underneath heart and a freshman in Michael Hawkins Jr. quarterbacking the Sooners, that feels probably.

Texas vs Oklahoma betting odds

Sport strains and odds from BetMGM as of Saturday:

Unfold: Texas by 14.5

Texas by 14.5 Over/underneath: 48.5

48.5 Moneyline: Texas (-709), Oklahoma (+488)

Texas vs Oklahoma damage updates

Texas: RB CJ Baxter (out), RB Christian Clark (out), RB Velton Gardner (out), RB Colin Web page (questionable), LS Tate Haver (questionable), P Michael Kern (questionable), DB Derek Williams Jr. (possible).

Oklahoma: WR Jayden Gibson (out), WR Jalil Farooq (out), DB Gentry Williams (out), OL Geirean Hatchett (out), WR Nic Anderson (out), DB Kendel Dolby (out), Ok Tyler Keltner (out), WR Andrel Anthony (out), WR Deion Burks (out), TE Kade McIntyre (out).

Texas soccer 2024 schedule

Aug. 31: Texas 52, Colorado State 0

Texas 52, Colorado State 0 Sept. 7: Texas 31, Michigan 12

Texas 31, Michigan 12 Sept. 14: Texas 56, UTSA 7

Texas 56, UTSA 7 Sept. 21: Texas 51, Louisiana Monroe 3

Texas 51, Louisiana Monroe 3 Sept. 28: Texas 35, Mississippi State 13*

Texas 35, Mississippi State 13* Oct. 5: BYE

BYE Oct. 12: No. 1 Texas vs. No. 16 Oklahoma | 2:30 p.m. | ABC (Fubo)*

No. 1 Texas vs. No. 16 Oklahoma | 2:30 p.m. | ABC (Fubo)* Oct. 19: No. 1 Texas vs. No. 4 Georgia l 6:30 p.m. l ABC*

No. 1 Texas vs. No. 4 Georgia l 6:30 p.m. l ABC* Oct. 26: No. 1 Texas at Vanderbilt*

No. 1 Texas at Vanderbilt* Nov. 2: BYE

BYE Nov. 9: No. 1 Texas vs. Florida | 11 a.m. | ABC or ESPN (Fubo)*

No. 1 Texas vs. Florida | 11 a.m. | ABC or ESPN (Fubo)* Nov. 16 : No. 1 Texas at Arkansas | 11 a.m. | ABC or ESPN (Fubo)*

: No. 1 Texas at Arkansas | 11 a.m. | ABC or ESPN (Fubo)* Nov. 23: No. 1 Texas vs. Kentucky*

No. 1 Texas vs. Kentucky* Nov. 30: No. 1 Texas at No. 14 Texas A&M*

Oklahoma soccer 2024 schedule

Aug. 30: Oklahoma 51, Temple 3

Oklahoma 51, Temple 3 Sept. 7: Oklahoma 16, Houston 12

Oklahoma 16, Houston 12 Sept. 14: Oklahoma 34, Tulane 19

Oklahoma 34, Tulane 19 Sept. 21: Tennessee 25, Oklahoma 15 *

Tennessee 25, Oklahoma 15 * Sept. 28: Oklahoma 27, Auburn 21

Oklahoma 27, Auburn 21 Oct. 5: Bye

Bye Oct. 12: No. 16 Oklahoma vs. No. 1 Texas* (Dallas) | 2:30 p.m.

No. 16 Oklahoma vs. No. 1 Texas* (Dallas) | 2:30 p.m. Oct. 19: No. 16 Oklahoma vs. South Carolina*

No. 16 Oklahoma vs. South Carolina* Oct. 26: No. 16 Oklahoma at No. 8 Ole Miss*

No. 16 Oklahoma at No. 8 Ole Miss* Nov. 2: No. 16 Oklahoma vs. Maine | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+, SEC Community +

No. 16 Oklahoma vs. Maine | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+, SEC Community + Nov. 9: No. 16 Oklahoma at No. 18 Missouri*

No. 16 Oklahoma at No. 18 Missouri* Nov. 16 : Bye

Bye Nov. 23: No. 16 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Alabama*

No. 16 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Alabama* Nov. 30: No. 16 Oklahoma at No. 10 LSU*

* Denotes SEC sport

All instances Central.

Texas soccer information

