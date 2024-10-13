Game recap for Week 7

DALLAS — Texas soccer rolled to a win over the Oklahoma Sooners within the first assembly between the bitter Cotton Bowl rivals as SEC foes.

Oklahoma’s stout protection did a superb job in opposition to a potent Longhorn offense early within the sport earlier than Texas scored three touchdowns within the second quarter. Texas dominated the second half whereas cruising to the win and establishing a SEC showdown in opposition to Georgia subsequent week.

Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers completed 20-for-29 passing for 199 yards, a landing and an interception. Sooners true freshman quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. was sacked 5 instances, passing for 116 yards on 15 of 23 makes an attempt.

RRR TAKEAWAYS:Quintrevion Wisner appears to be like like Longhorns’ finest again

Texas vs Oklahoma rating updates

. 1 2 3 4 F
TEXAS 0 21 3 10 34
OKLAHOMA 3 0 0 0 3

Last: Texas 34, Oklahoma 3

After a rocky begin, Texas settled in and cruised to a powerful 34-3 win over the outmanned Sooners. The Longhorns tallied 406 yards in comparison with simply 236 yards for OU, they usually by no means relinqushed management of the sport after a 14-point flurry late within the first half.

