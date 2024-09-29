Game recap for Week 5

With Heisman Trophy candidate Quinn Ewers out at quarterback for Texas soccer and touted redshirt freshman Arch Manning getting one other begin, Texas pulled away within the fourth quarter in opposition to heavy underdog Mississippi State within the SEC opener for each squads.

The Longhorns (5-0), ranked No. 2 by the US LBM Coaches Ballot and No. 1 within the Related Press ballot, needed to combat to get the win of their SEC debut, however they may carry an ideal file into the Cotton Bowl in opposition to historical rival Oklahoma in two weeks after a well-deserved open week.

Texas vs Mississippi State rating updates

. 1 2 3 4 F MISSISSIPPI STATE 0 6 0 7 13 TEXAS 7 7 7 14 35

3:03 4Q: Texas 35, Mississippi State 13

It wasn’t straightforward, however Texas pulled away from a tenacious Mississippi State squad in its first SEC recreation. Arch Manning paced the offense with 324 yards passing on 26-of-31 passing, and he accounted for 3 complete touchdowns. The Texas cross rush additionally acquired unleashed with a season-high six sacks, though most got here after the Bulldogs fell behind within the second half and needed to cross.

Isaiah Bond takes a reverse toss across the left facet of the Mississippi State protection 27 yarsd to the tip zone. That ought to wrap up the win for Texas in its first SEC recreation, however the rating will likely be deceptive. The Longhorns survive a dogfight that stretched effectively into the third quarter.

6:12 4Q: Texas 28, Mississippi State 13

Mississippi State quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. will get unfastened for a 12-yard landing run and even provides the horns-down to the followers in the long run zone. Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. comes over and presents a delicate reminder of the scoreboard.

9:30 4Q: Texas 28, Mississippi State 6

Arch Manning once more. This time, he stands within the pocket and delivers a good looking 27-yard scoring strike to DeAndre Moore Jr. Texas lastly discovered some room on the bottom that drive with Quintrevion Wisner and Jerrick Gibson. After accumulating lower than 100 yards on the bottom by way of three quarters, the Longhorns at the moment are as much as 139 yards dashing on 22 carries.

Finish 3Q: Texas 21, Mississippi State 6

Arch Manning will get in in any case. After a few misadventures within the operating recreation, Manning sneaks in from a yard out and Texas lastly has some respiratory room. Manning has 255 yards passing and a TD and one other 33 yards and a rating on the bottom.

1:32 3Q: Texas 14, Mississippi State 6

Arch Manning can do all of it, apparently. With the Texas operating recreation caught within the mud, Manning takes off from the pocket and stretches out for the pylon on a 26-yard run. He wished the landing after the officers rule him out on the 1-yard line, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian known as for the replay, however the refs stick with the decision.

6:09 3Q: Texas 14, Mississippi State 6

Third-and-long, and freshman edge rusher Colin Simmons makes his presence felt for the Texas protection. He beats Mississippi State left deal with Makylan Pounders with one fast step and will get his third sack of the season, a team-high. Let’s examine if Texas can string collectively a sustanined drive on offense.

10:10 3Q: Texas 14, Mississippi State 6

OK, we’re getting bizarre now. Bert Auburn doinks residence a 47-yard area objective, however Texas coach Steve Sarkisian accepts a 5-yard offside penalty on MIssissippi State to make it fourth-and-3. Arch Manning then lobs a low-percentage cross towards Isaiah Bond into double protection that falls incomplete. All of that comes after a questionable holding name on tight finish Gunnar Helm that erased an extended catch-and-run by Bond that had Texas arrange first-and-goal. Bought all that?

13:17 3Q: Texas 14, Mississippi State 6

Defensive deal with Vernon Broughton will get the ball proper again for Texas. The senior sacks Bulldog QB Michael Van Buren, strips the ball and recovers the fumble. The triple play for Texas, simply on the proper time for the Longhorns.

14:53 3Q: Texas 14, Mississippi State 6

Unusual sequence as Jaydon Blue fumbles for the second time this season. Replay overturns the decision that Blue was down earlier than the ball was punched out, and Blue made no effort to get again on the ball. However Mississippi State is about up at midfield. Might Blue be yanked for Quintrevion Wisner or freshman Jerrick Gibson, who we have not seen?

Halftime: Texas 14, Mississippi State 6

Within the SEC opener for each squads, Mississippi State is giving Texas a style of Down South. The Bulldogs have run the ball 30 occasions for 115 yards and have held Texas to 10 yards and 7 carries. However the Longhorns have Arch Manning and the Bulldogs do not; the redhsirt freshman has thrown for 202 yards and a landing on 15-of-19 passing to assist Texas to a hard-fought halftime lead.

:29 2Q: Texas 14, Mississippi State 6

Arch Manning simply confirmed the arm expertise that makes him particular. As he will get hit the face by a blitzing Stone Blanton, he fires a downfield bomb that hits DeAndre Moore Jr. in stride for a 49-yard landing catch. Manning pumps his fist whereas sitting on the 40-yard line.

1:56 2Q: Texas 7, Mississippi State 6

Kyle Ferrie hits one other area objective, this one from 32 yards out. This looks like a really massive drive for Arch Manning and a Texas offense that hasn’t strung collectively many performs.

2:00 2Q: Texas 7, Mississippi State 3

Texas is one among solely 4 colleges that haven’t trailed at any level this season, becoming a member of Tennessee, Military and Indiana. However the Longhorns are in a Bulldog combat in opposition to Mississippi State, which has held the ball for quarter-hour to date.

7:30 2Q: Texas 7, Mississippi State 3

Johntay Cook dinner II drops a certain landing cross from Arch Manning that may have gone for a 75-yard rating. Is it a kind of days, Longhorn followers? Mississippi State will get the ball again, and the Bulldogs need to be assured after amassing 99 yards on 29 performs to date.

9:24 2Q: Texas 7, Mississippi State 3

Hey, possibly there’s something to this SEC stuff. Mississippi State is successful on each strains of scrimmage; they’ve 81 dashing yards in comparison with 2 for Texas. Kyle Ferrie boots residence a 45-yard area objective to place the Bulldogs on the board.

Finish 1Q: Texas 7, Mississippi State 0

Credit score MIssissippi State for holding off an early Texas onslaught. Jeff Lebby, the Bulldogs’ head coach who is aware of Texas effectively from his time because the Oklahoma offensive coordinator, has known as a pleasant recreation. His workforce has 81 complete yards and 5 first downs and ran 21 performs in comparison with 11 for the Longhorns.

2:41 1Q: Texas 7, Mississippi State 0

Jaydon Blue fumbles the ball and the Bulldogs recuperate at their very own 20-yard line. That is the second misplaced fumble of the season for Texas, and it provides Mississippi State a lifeline early. The Longhorns have been attempting to take an early two-TD lead.

6:06 1Q: Texas 7, Mississippi State 0

The Longhorns do not waste a lot time with a 5-play, 72-yard drive that takes simply 1:46 minutes. Arch Manning hits DeAndre Moore Jr. for a 20-yard acquire that units up a 1-yard scoring plunge by Jaydon Blue. That is now 5 TDs for Blue prior to now two video games.

7:52 1Q: Texas 0, Mississippi State 0

Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby known as a masterful drive that included 13 performs, 47 yards and seven minutes 8 seconds off the clock. However Texas security Andrew Mukuba stopped Jordan Ball 2 yards wanting a primary down on fourth and seven, and Arch Manning is within the recreation.

S Derek Williams Jr. out for Texas

Sophomore security Derek Williams Jr. will miss his second consecutive recreation with a hamstring challenge, in accordance with Texas officers. Williams rotated in on the security positions with Michael Taaffe, Andrew Mukuba and Jelani McDonald by way of the primary three weeks and racked up seven tackles and an interception.

Texas is predicted to get McDonald again in opposition to Mississippi State after he missed final week’s recreation in opposition to Louisiana-Monroe.

Quinn Ewers out for Texas

As Quinn Ewers continues to heal from a strained indirect, redshirt freshman Arch Manning will begin at quarterback for Texas soccer when the Longhorns make their Southeastern Convention debut.

Ewers was listed as “out” on the SEC-mandated availability report that was launched almost 90 minutes forward of Saturday afternoon’s recreation between No. 2 Texas (4-0) in opposition to Mississippi State (1-3) at Royal-Memorial Stadium. This recreation will likely be UT’s first-ever convention contest within the SEC.

Watch Texas soccer vs Mississippi State reside on Fubo (free trial)

What channel is Texas vs Mississippi State recreation on at present?

TV channel: SEC Community

SEC Community Streaming: Fubo (free trial)

Fubo (free trial) Radio: 1300 AM, 98.1 FM, 105.3 FM (Spanish)

Texas vs Mississippi State will broadcast nationally on the SEC Community in Week 5 of the 2024 faculty soccer season. Streaming choices for the sport embody Fubo, which presents a free trial to new subscribers.

Texas v Mississippi State historical past

Collection file: Tied, 2-2

Tied, 2-2 Texas final win: Jan. 1, 1999 (38-11)

Jan. 1, 1999 (38-11) Mississippi State final win: Sept. 5, 1992 (28-10)

Texas v Mississippi State predictions

Thomas Jones, Texas beat author

Texas 63, Mississippi State 14

SEC-OPENING YAWNER

It is going to be an anticlimactic begin to the SEC in opposition to a banged-up and overmatched Bulldog squad, however issues will get tougher within the coming weeks. Promise.

Cedric Golden, Columnist

Texas 54, Mississippi State 13

BEST VS. WORST?

It received’t matter who’s enjoying quarterback as a result of the Longhorns are on the quick record of most full rosters in faculty soccer. Texas makes an announcement in its SEC debut. The Horns are the workforce to beat.

Danny Davis, Texas beat author

Texas

ANOTHER WEEK, ANOTHER BLOWOUT

Sadly, we aren’t allowed to fast-forward two weeks to when issues really get fascinating on the Texas schedule. So, whereas everybody in Austin waits for Oklahoma and Georgia, count on one other blowout earlier than Texas will get to get pleasure from a bye week..

David Eckert, Texas insider

Texas 50, Mississippi State 10

BUILLDOGS LACK BITE

A Mississippi State squad that acquired demolished by Toledo and has since misplaced its beginning quarterback for the season won’t be the primary workforce to problem Texas — whether or not Quinn Ewers can go or not.

Texas vs Mississippi State betting odds

Sport strains and odds from BetMGM as of Saturday:

Unfold: Texas by 38.5

Texas by 38.5 Over/underneath: 62.5

62.5 Moneyline: n/a

Texas vs Mississippi State damage updates

Texas: RB CJ Baxter (out), RB Christian Clark (out), RB Velton Gardner (out), DB Derek Williams Jr. (out), RB Colin Web page (out), LS Tate Haver (uncertain), WR DeAndre Moore Jr. (questionable), QB Quinn Ewers (questionable), DB Jelani McDonald (possible), RB Quintrevion Wisner (possible), Edge Barryn Sorrell (possible).

Mississippi State: QB Blake Shapen (out), WR Creed Whittemore (out), S Tyler Woodard (out), WR Trent Hudson (out), RB Keyvone Lee (out), DL Kalvin Dinkins (out), CB DeAgo Brumfield (out), CB Traveon Wright (out), DL Kedrick Bingley-Jones (out), S Chris Keys Jr (out), S Isaac Smith (questionable).

Texas vs Mississippi State climate replace

In response to the Nationwide Climate Service, Austin will likely be heat, sunny and with a slight northern breeze to tamp down the humidity. Temperatures are anticipated to be within the low 90s at kickoff.

Texas soccer 2024 schedule

Aug. 31: Texas 52, Colorado State 0

Texas 52, Colorado State 0 Sept. 7: Texas 31, Michigan 12

Texas 31, Michigan 12 Sept. 14: Texas 56, UTSA 7

Texas 56, UTSA 7 Sept. 21: Texas 51, Louisiana Monroe 3

Texas 51, Louisiana Monroe 3 Sept. 28: Texas vs. Mississippi State*

Texas vs. Mississippi State* Oct. 5: BYE

BYE Oct. 12: Texas vs. No. 16 Oklahoma | 2:30 p.m. | ABC or ESPN (Fubo)*

Texas vs. No. 16 Oklahoma | 2:30 p.m. | ABC or ESPN (Fubo)* Oct. 19: Texas vs. No. 1 Georgia*

Texas vs. No. 1 Georgia* Oct. 26: Texas at Vanderbilt*

Texas at Vanderbilt* Nov. 2: BYE

BYE Nov. 9: Texas vs. Florida | 11 a.m. | ABC or ESPN (Fubo)*

Texas vs. Florida | 11 a.m. | ABC or ESPN (Fubo)* Nov. 16 : Texas at Arkansas | 11 a.m. | ABC or ESPN (Fubo)*

: Texas at Arkansas | 11 a.m. | ABC or ESPN (Fubo)* Nov. 23: Texas vs. Kentucky*

Texas vs. Kentucky* Nov. 30: Texas at No. 20 Texas A&M*

Mississippi State soccer 2024 schedule

Aug. 31: Mississippi State 56, Japanese Kentucky 7

Mississippi State 56, Japanese Kentucky 7 Sept. 7: Arizona State 30, Mississippi State 23

Arizona State 30, Mississippi State 23 Sept. 14: Toledo 41, Mississippi State 17

Toledo 41, Mississippi State 17 Sept. 21: Florida 45, Mississippi State 28

Florida 45, Mississippi State 28 Sept. 28: at Texas

at Texas Oct. 12: at Georgia

at Georgia Oct. 19: vs. Texas A&M

vs. Texas A&M Oct. 26: vs. Arkansas

vs. Arkansas Nov. 2: vs. UMass

vs. UMass Nov. 9: at Tennessee

at Tennessee Nov. 23: vs. Missouri

vs. Missouri Nov. 29: at Ole Miss

Texas soccer information

