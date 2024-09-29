Game recap for Week 5

With Heisman Trophy candidate Quinn Ewers out at quarterback for Texas soccer and touted redshirt freshman Arch Manning getting one other begin, Texas pulled away within the fourth quarter in opposition to heavy underdog Mississippi State within the SEC opener for each squads.

The Longhorns (5-0), ranked No. 2 by the US LBM Coaches Ballot and No. 1 within the Related Press ballot, needed to combat to get the win of their SEC debut, however they may carry an ideal file into the Cotton Bowl in opposition to historical rival Oklahoma in two weeks after a well-deserved open week.

Learn the recap under of the Longhorns’ win.

Texas receiver Isaiah Bond fights for yardage in Saturday's game after hauling in a catch from Arch Manning against Mississippi State at Royal-Memorial Stadium in Austin Saturday.

Texas vs Mississippi State rating updates

. 1 2 3 4 F
MISSISSIPPI STATE 0 6 0 7 13
TEXAS 7 7 7 14 35

3:03 4Q: Texas 35, Mississippi State 13

It wasn’t straightforward, however Texas pulled away from a tenacious Mississippi State squad in its first SEC recreation. Arch Manning paced the offense with 324 yards passing on 26-of-31 passing, and he accounted for 3 complete touchdowns. The Texas cross rush additionally acquired unleashed with a season-high six sacks, though most got here after the Bulldogs fell behind within the second half and needed to cross.

