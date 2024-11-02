‘Game of Thrones’ Movie Reportedly in Early Development

Recreation of Thrones could also be coming to the large display screen sooner or later.

Warner Bros. is reportedly creating a minimum of one movie in George R.R. Martin‘s fantasy universe, in keeping with The Hollywood Reporter. The outlet additionally experiences that the film is within the very early phases of growth, and that no solid, administrators or writers are hooked up to the mission but.

Us Weekly has reached out to Warner Bros. for remark, however didn’t instantly hear again.

This isn’t the primary time a Video games of Thrones spinoff has reportedly been within the works. After the present got here to an finish in 2019, sequence star Equipment Harington was hooked up to a sequel TV sequence centered round his fan-favorite character Jon Snow. Each Martin and HBO CEO Casey Bloys beforehand confirmed that the spinoff was within the works, however Harington revealed earlier this 12 months that the present is now not occurring.

“I don’t actually need to say, as a result of it begins an entire factor,” Harington, 37, instructed GQ Hype in August of why he “backed out” of the mission. “What I can let you know is it was HBO that got here to me and stated, ‘Would you take into account this?’ My first response was no. After which I believed there might be an attention-grabbing and vital story concerning the soldier after the conflict. I felt that there is likely to be one thing left to say and a narrative left to inform in a reasonably restricted approach.”

The actor additionally addressed the controversial sequence finale of the fantasy sequence based mostly on Martin’s Tune of Ice and Fireplace books, which first debuted on HBO in 2011 and ran for eight seasons. The present ended with Bran Stark changing into king and banning Snow (Harington) to the Night time’s Watch after he killed his long-lost sister Daenerys (Emilia Clarke). His different siblings Sansa (Sophie Turner) was topped Queen of the North, Arya (Maisie Williams) determined to journey west and King’s Touchdown went up in flames, which left many viewers lower than thrilled.

“I perceive some folks thought it was rushed and I’d agree with them. However I’m undecided there was any various,” Harington stated on the time. “I feel if there was any fault with the top of Recreation of Thrones, is that we had been all so f–king drained, we couldn’t have gone on longer. … I have a look at photos of me in that closing season and I look exhausted. I look spent. I didn’t have one other season in me.”

He added, “Everyone seems to be entitled to their opinion. I feel there have been errors made, story-wise, in direction of the top perhaps. I feel there have been some attention-grabbing decisions that didn’t fairly work.”

Followers of the fantasy world have since moved on with HBO’s Recreation of Thrones spinoff sequence, Home of the Dragon. The prequel, which debuted its first season in 2022, took inspiration from Martin’s 2018 novel Fireplace & Blood. The prequel is about a whole bunch of years earlier than the occasions of Recreation of Thrones and focuses on the ancestors of Daenerys Targaryen. Season 2 of the sequence premiered in June.