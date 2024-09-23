Oregon State By The Quantitys

0 – Fourth-down conversions by OSU’s opponents this season, in two makes an attempt.

5 – Dashing scores for Anthony Hankerson, essentially the most by a Beaver operating again over the primary three video games since B.J. Baylor tallied seven to begin 2021.

18 – Workforce-leading sort out tally for Skyler Thomas, who’s again after having missed the entire 2023 season.

20 – Catches by Trent Walker this season. He got here into the yr with simply 5 profession receptions. The 20 catches would have ranked fourth on the 2023 Beavers.

37:09 – Oregon State’s common time of possession, second nationally, trailing solely UMass’ 40:35.

47 – Profession begins by offensive lineman Joshua Grey, simply three shy of Roy Schuening’s program report of fifty from 2004-07.

51 – P.c success charge on third down for OSU, going 23-for-

45.217 – Performs run by the Beaver offense this season, in comparison with 169 by opponents.

243.3 – Beavers’ tally per recreation on the bottom, in comparison with 131.3 by opponents. OSU ranks twelfth nationally in rush yards per recreation.

2010 – The final time an opponent from the Jap Time Zone performed at Reser Stadium when OSU defeated Louisville, 35-28.

Towards Purdue

– Oregon State and Purdue have met simply twice beforehand, with each matchups coming in West Lafayette, Ind.

– The Beavers had been 22-14 winners in 1967 however dropped a 30-21 determination to the Boilermakers in 2021.

– Simply 4 present Beavers performed within the 2021 matchup, together with Joshua Grey, who made one in every of his 47 profession begins within the loss. Skyler Thomas, Everett Hayes and Semisi Saluni additionally performed within the recreation.

– Trevon Bradford, now on the Oregon State workers working with recruiting, caught 5 passes for 75 yards within the 2021 matchup.

– The 1967 victory got here through the Beavers’ “Large Killers” season that noticed OSU publish a win over the No. 2 Boilermakers and later over No. 1 USC.

Hank Into The Finish Zone

– Anthony Hankerson scored 4 touchdowns in his profession at Colorado, and has surpassed that quantity with 5 in his first three video games as a Beaver.

– Hankerson is at 283 rush yards on the season, and desires 37 to surpass his single-season excessive of 319 set final season with the Buffaloes.

– He scored two touchdowns in opposition to Oregon and is the primary Beaver operating again with 5 dashing scores in his first three video games of the season since B.J. Baylor tallied seven in 2021.

– Hankerson is nineteenth nationally with 283 rush yards. His 5 dashing scores, in the meantime, rank eighth.

Walker Over Three

– Trent Walker entered the season with 5 catches for 66 yards coming into the 2024 season. He is simply surpassed that quantity already this season, totaling 20 receptions for 192 yards.

– Walker is averaging 9.6 yards per catch. Per Professional Soccer Focus, 102 of Walker’s 192 yards have come after the catch.