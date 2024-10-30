Game 4 of World Series averages 16.28 million for its most-viewed game since 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The World Sequence had its most-watched sport in 5 years Tuesday night time because the New York Yankees prevented a sweep.

The Yankees’ 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Recreation 4 averaged 16.28 million viewers on Fox, Fox Deportes and streaming, in keeping with Nielsen. That’s the most-watched sport within the Fall Basic since Recreation 7 in 2019 when the Washington Nationals’ victory over the Houston Astros averaged 23.22 million.

It’s the highest-viewed Recreation 4 because the 2016 sequence between the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians (16.71 million).

Fox is hoping for a similar improve for Wednesday night time’s fifth sport that it received eight years in the past. The viewers for that sport grew by seven million to 23.64 million.

Tuesday’s viewers peaked at 18.22 million from 10-10:15 p.m. EDT. It additionally was a 92% improve over final yr’s Recreation 4 between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks (8.48 million).

By way of 4 video games, the World Sequence is averaging 14.98 million, its highest quantity in seven years.

Tuesday’s sport had a 19.7 ranking and 54 share in Los Angeles and 12.8 ranking and 33 share in New York.

The ranking is the share of tv households tuned in. The share refers to a share of the viewers viewing it on the time.

___

AP MLB: