Galatasaray vs Lazio | Friendly Preview | Where to Watch, Form Guide, Insights, Lineups, Predictions

Only three days removed from the defeat to Fenerbahce, Lazio will play their second friendly test in Istanbul, this time against Galatasaray.

Galatasaray vs Lazio: Kick-Off Time, Location & Where to Watch

The friendly encounter between Galatasaray and Lazio will be played on August 2, and it kicks off at 20:00 CET at RAMS Park in Istanbul, Turkiye.

To find out how to watch Galatasaray vs Lazio in your respective country, check out this verified list of international TV listings.

Galatasaray Form Guide: Recent Results

Galatasaray have been flawless this summer, prevailing in all four of their pre-season friendlies thus far. The reigning Turkish champions have beaten Ümraniye (5-2), Flyeralarm Admira (2-1), Cagliari (3-1) and RC Strasbourg (3-1). This will be their final friendly encounter, as their Super Lig defence campaign will begin on August 8.

The Red-and-Yellow club is also enjoying a memorable transfer campaign, having struck an agreement with Napoli to keep Victor Osimhen on a permanent basis, and also acquiring the services of former Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane, among others.

Lazio Form Guide: Recent Results

After beating Lazio U20 (3-0) and Avellino (1-0) in their first two friendlies, Maurizio Sarri’s men stumbled in their first real test of the summer, losing to Fenerbahce by a solitary goal stemming from Matteo Guendouzi’s poor backpass. The Biancocelesti will now cross the Bosphorus to play on the west side of Istanbul, hoping for a more convincing display.

The injured Patric and Samuel Gigot were left out of the Turkish tour, and so was Gustav Isaksen, who is recovering from mononucleosis. Sarri is expected to keep his 4-3-3 formation, but will likely introduce a host of changes to the lineup.

However, this might not include the backline, as the manager insists on fielding Oliver Provestgaard alongside Mario Gila to prepare them for the Serie A opener (as Alessio Romagnoli will be suspended).

Galatasaray vs Lazio: Match Insights

In their last six official meetings, Galatasaray and Lazio are completely tied, with each club winning twice, while two fixtures ended in a draw.

The last time these two clubs met was in the group stage of the 2021/22 Europa League. The Turkish giants prevailed at home thanks to Thomas Strakosha’s own-goal, while the Stadio Olimpico contest ended goalless.

Lazio’s most recent win over Galatasaray dates back to February 2016, when they knocked their opponents out of the Europa League intermediate stage with a 3-1 victory on the night, and 4-2 on aggregate.

Starting Lineups: Okan Buruk & Maurizio Sarri’s Probable Selections

Galatasaray (4-2-3-1): Günay Güvenç; Frankowski, Kaan Ayhan, Sánchez, Eren; Kutlu, Lemina; Sallai, Yılmaz, Jakobs; Kutucu.

Lazio (4-3-3): Mandas; Hysaj, Gila, Provstgaard, Tavares; Guendouzi, Cataldi, Vecino; Pedro, Castellanos, Zaccagni.

Predictions

Similar to their previous contest against Fenerbahce, Lazio will likely find an opponent who is in a superior physical condition. After all, Galatasaray will play their first official match of the season next weekend, while the Biancocelesti still have several weeks to prepare for their Serie A bow.

Moreover, Sarri is still experimenting with his starting lineup, trying different personnel each game. Hence, Okan Buruk’s men should be the favorites in this one.

Galatasaray 2-0 Lazio