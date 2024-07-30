Gabriel Medina and mother nature join forces for ‘picture of the Olympics’ at Teahupo’o

“That’s the image of the Olympics,” responded a cameraman after I confirmed him this shot of Gabriel Medina.

The power of Teahupo’o launched the Brazilian to the sky in the course of the third day of Paris 2024 Olympic browsing.

Through the years the three-time world champion has been known as many issues, and in the present day seeing him fly throughout the sky, superman is the subsequent title added to that listing.

Our gorgeous image, taken by photographer Morgan Maassen, occurred throughout his third warmth the Olympic Video games in Tahiti.

The 30-year-old got here agonisingly near an ideal journey, incomes a 9.90 on his second wave, regardless of throwing up 10 fingers to the judges along with his arms excessive above his head.

“Felt superb to get some good waves and I virtually obtained a ten so I used to be actually proud of that. It’s actually a dream come true to compete in waves like this for the Olympics. It was actually in my dream and I’m realising this in the present day and I’m very completely happy to be part of this,” Medina advised olympics.com.

Up towards Japan’s Kanoa Igarashi within the fifth warmth of the day, the circumstances have been mammoth in measurement and energy.

“When it’s like this you simply fear about your self and there’s waves for everybody and also you’ve obtained to go for it. There’s no totally different technique. You’ve obtained to surf and obtained to indicate what you bought and be centered in your aim,” he mentioned.

“I’m completely happy as a result of I obtained many waves and since the circumstances have been excellent and it’s not usually you get the chance to surf these sorts of waves. It’s tough to come back by so you need to take advantage of out of any second.”

Medina strikes onto the quarter-finals and can come up towards fellow Brazilian Joao Chianca.

“I’ll loosen up, sleep and await the subsequent spherical. I hope the circumstances would be the identical as in the present day. It was unimaginable. Now it’s time to start once more and take it step-by-step,” he defined.

The notoriously personal surfer is aware of he’s being watched by many, and he takes the duty significantly.

“I feel what I’m doing in my life is the legacy I’m going to depart. That’s why each time I get a barrel I attempt do it pretty much as good as potential as a result of it’s very lovely to be a task mannequin for teenagers.

“It’s a method to assist the world to have higher folks and each time I’m within the water I’m enthusiastic about this and I’ve to do my job, however I’m proud of that. Each place I am going I obtain quite a lot of love. Youngsters love me and it’s a good way to dwell.” – Gabriel Medina