Gabby Thomas wins 200-meter Olympic final and takes gold : NPR

SAINT-DENIS, France — Three years in the past on the Tokyo Summer season Video games, Gabby Thomas was pressured to accept bronze within the girls’s 200 meter remaining.

However working Tuesday night time at Stade de France earlier than a crowd of some 80,000 folks, the 27-year-old American began quick, broke away early and received her first gold medal.

There can be no settling this time.

Clutching her head after crossing the end line, Thomas seemed relieved and joyous at her win. She unfold her arms with the American flag to rejoice.

“I’m actually in disbelief as a result of having an Olympic gold medal is one thing in my wildest desires. However on the similar time I understand how laborious I’ve fought for it,” Thomas stated after the race.

“I used to be not ready for a way I used to be going to really feel after I crossed the road as an Olympic champion. There may be nothing like strolling right into a stadium of 80,000 folks they usually’re screaming they usually’re proper on prime of you. It made it much more particular after I crossed the road.”

Julien Alfred of St. Lucia, who received a gold medal within the 100-meter remaining in Saint-Denis on Saturday, took silver. It was the second-ever medal for her nation. Alfred stated she hoped her breakout performances in Paris would encourage extra athletics – and extra monetary help – in her island nation.

“I really feel good,” Alfred stated. “This implies loads. First Olympics, to return with gold and silver, I can’t ask for greater than that.”

American Brittany Brown, age 29, received bronze. “It feels superb to be round these girls, to be part of this class of ladies,” Brown stated. “It is one thing you aspire to be while you develop up.”