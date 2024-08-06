Gabby Thomas goes after gold medal; Team USA basketball competes

It was a troublesome however profitable sport for the U.S. ladies’s nationwide group, whose defeat of Germany advances them into the gold medal match this weekend.

After a scoreless regulation sport, the U.S. and Germany have been pressured into an additional half-hour of play to interrupt the tie. Fortunately for the People, ahead Sophia Smith was capable of break by means of 5 minutes into further time to sink a aim at the back of Germany’s internet.

Sophia Smith celebrates a aim with Trinity Rodman in the course of the semifinal match in opposition to Germany. Silvia Izquierdo / AP

Germany didn’t quit with out a struggle, placing strain on the U.S. in an try to equalize the sport, however the European group was finally unsuccessful.

Group USA will play both Spain or Brazil on Saturday within the Olympic last for the ladies’s match.