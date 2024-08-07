Fwog Price Prediction: FWOG Soars 98% As This P2E Doge Derivative Presale Rockets Towards $6 Million

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Fwog worth has soared 98% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.03207 as of seven:20 a.m. EST on a 15% drop in buying and selling quantity to $43 million.

Fwog Value Evaluation: Bulls Break Out Of The Consolidation Zone

The FWOG worth has not too long ago damaged out of its consolidation part, displaying a gentle bullish momentum regardless of the continuing wrestle between bulls and bears. The bulls have pushed the value larger and appear set to achieve new highs shortly.

Forming an ascending triangle sample reinforces this bullish outlook, doubtlessly serving to the bulls propel the value to new ranges.

FWOGUSD Evaluation (Supply: Dextools.io)

FWOG is buying and selling above the 50 and 200 Easy Transferring Averages (SMAs), indicating constructive momentum.

The Relative Power Index (RSI) is buying and selling upwards, rebounding from 44 beneath the 50 midline stage. The RSI is presently above the 70 overbought stage at 74. This means intense shopping for strain, serving to the bulls fly the value excessive.

In the meantime, the MACD indicator, though falling, helps the bullish sentiment for the Fwog worth, because the growing inexperienced bars and a latest crossover above the sign line has boosted bull merchants’ confidence.

Furthermore, For the reason that MACD stays above the impartial stage, it may proceed the uptrend, favouring the consumers and shifting the momentum again to bullish.

Fwog Value Prediction: Bulls Are Poised To Proceed The Momentum

FWOG has assist from technical indicators and transferring averages, which can assist the bulls propel the value to a brand new excessive above the ascending triangle. On this situation, the bulls could push the value to $0.04519.

Nevertheless, in a converse case, if the bears achieve management, the value may drop to the assist stage of $0.02634.

A Promising Various

Whereas Fwog continues its upward momentum, the PlayDoge (PLAY) presale is quickly approaching $6 million in funding.

PlayDoge (PLAY) is a brand new meme coin challenge impressed by the nostalgic 90s Tamagotchi sport. The sport was a world sensation again then, promoting hundreds of thousands of items, and PLAY goals to revive that pleasure with a blockchain-based model of the sport.

In contrast to the unique, the place digital pets typically died and required a reset, PlayDoge affords a extra interactive expertise. Gamers can handle their digital pets and earn crypto rewards paid out in PLAY.

The sport can be mobile-friendly, permitting gamers to maintain monitor of their pets and earn rewards even on the go. Moreover, presale consumers can stake their PLAY tokens for a formidable 80% annual yield.

PlayDoge (PLAY) surpasses $5.5M in presale, drawing investor curiosity with its nostalgic gaming twist and crypto rewards regardless of a struggling market. https://t.co/QlqvoitfEo pic.twitter.com/Zj0jhrHlMc — Blockchain Reporter (@blockchainrptr) July 10, 2024

The PLAY presale has garnered important momentum from YouTubers, with No BS Crypto not too long ago telling its 90.5k subscribers that it ranks PLAY among the many high 10 meme cash to look at in 2024.

You should buy PlayDoge on the official web site for $0.00525. However hurry if you’re as a result of a worth hike is coming in lower than 3 days.

Purchase PLAY utilizing ETH, USDT, BNB, or a financial institution card.

